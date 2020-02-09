Left Menu
Development News Edition

FPIs net buyers in Feb so far; invest Rs 5,177 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 10:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 10:21 IST
FPIs net buyers in Feb so far; invest Rs 5,177 cr

Foreign investors remained net buyers in Indian capital markets for a sixth straight month in February, putting in a net amount of Rs 5,177 crore mainly in the debt segment in the month so far, according to depositories data. Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) put in Rs 6,350 crore in the debt segment between February 3-7, the data showed.

However, FPIs pulled out Rs 1,172.56 crore from equities during the period, resulting in a total net investment of Rs 5,177.44 crore. On investment in the debt segment, Himanshu Srivastava, senior analyst manager research at Morningstar Investment Adviser India said that it was “largely on the back of RBI maintaining an accommodative stance in its recent monetary policy review, which leaves room for further rate easing.”

Besides, he also added that markets have been overwhelmed by the spread of novel coronavirus and the impact that it could have on the Chinese economy and global growth. This would have pushed FPIs to maintain a cautious stance on emerging markets like India until more clarity emerges.

Regarding the future course of FPI flows, Alok Agarwala, head research and advisory, Bajaj Capital, said India could continue to attract FPI inflows as “union budget has announced plenty of measures to attract the foreign capital.” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said certain government securities will be open for foreign investors, adding that the Centre plans to increase investment limit for FPIs in corporate bonds from 9 per cent to 15 per cent.

Besides, the government also proposed to remove dividend distribution tax (DDT) on companies, and henceforth the tax burden will be shifted to recipients at the applicable rate. Agarwala also added that once coronavirus gets contained in China, risk-on sentiments will again prevail among the investors and emerging markets including India would continue to attract foreign capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore kicks off depleted air show amid coronavirus clampdown

Organisers scrambled on Sunday to shore up the Singapore Airshow, which is going ahead under a cloud of health and economic concerns after dozens of exhibitors pulled out of Asias largest aerospace gathering due to coronavirus fears.Few dea...

Suspected coronavirus patient in Odisha tests negative

Suspected coronavirus patient in Odisha has tested negative and has been discharged from a state-run hospital in Cuttack, authorities of the medical institution said on Sunday. Earlier, two medical students admitted to the hospital had also...

Two US troops killed by Afghan soldier in Nangarhar attack

Two American troops were killed and six others wounded when an Afghan soldier armed with a machine gun opened fire, the US military confirmed Sunday. The incident occurred late Saturday in Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan when US a...

Thai soldier's killing spree left 26 dead, 57 wounded - PM

A Thai soldier who went on a rampage in a northeastern city that ended in a standoff in a packed shopping mall killed 26 people and wounded at least 52, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Sunday.The soldier was motivated by a grudge o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020