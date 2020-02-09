HDFC Bank appoints Anjani Rathor chief digital officer

Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Sunday announced the appointment of Anjani Rathor as its chief digital officer. Rathor joins from telco Bharti Airtel, where he used to serve as the chief infiltration officer of the consumer sector. The role of CDO has been vacant since incumbent Nitin Chugh left the job.

It can be noted that the lender has been facing a slew of challenges on its online banking in recent past. HDFC Bank managing director Aditya Puri said Rathor's credentials and leadership abilities make it a good addition to its leadership team.

Rathor studied aerospace engineering at IIT Kharagpur and holds a post-graduate diploma in management from IIM-Calcutta, a bank statement said.

