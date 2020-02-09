RINL conducts hot trial of forged wheel line at Raebareli unit

State-owned special steel maker Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) on Sunday announced a successful hot trial of forged wheel line at its plant in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli district. RINL has set up a plant in Raebareli at a cost of around Rs 1,680 crore with a production capacity of one lakh pieces of forged wheels per annum.

"RINL today successfully conducted the hot trial of forging line at its forged wheel plant at Lalganj, Rae Bareily, Uttar Pradesh," the company said in a statement. RINL Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) PK Rath along with Executive Director (ED) Railway Board Laxmi Raman and senior RINL and Mecon officials were present at the trial, it said.

The company is expecting to begin the commercial production of the forged wheel soon. Last year, it had conducted trial production of 430 mm steel rounds to be used for the production of forged wheels.

RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, is a Navaratna PSE under the steel ministry. It is the first shore-based integrated steel plant in the country.

RINL, under the steel ministry, produces special steel, including wire rod coils, rounds, billets of different grade and dimensions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

