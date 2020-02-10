BGR Energy Systems bags orders worth Rs 573 cr

Engineering and construction major BGR Energy Systems on Monday said its electrical projects division has secured orders worth Rs 573.32 crore from domestic clients. In a regulatory filing, the company said it has bagged an order from Jharkhand Urja Sancharan Nigam Ltd (JUSNL), Ranchi for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of substations at Sundarnagar, Sarath and Chattarpur on turnkey basis.

The total value of the order was Rs 124.13 crore and the contract completion period is two years, it said. The company further said that it has bagged orders from Nuclear Power Corporation Ltd for supply, testing and delivery of control and instrumentation package of various systems, erection and commissioning for "Kudankulam nuclear power Plant 3 & 4 project"

Total value of the orders from Nuclear Power Corporation Ltd was at Rs 449.19 crore, it said and added that the contract completion period is 50 months. Shares of BGR Energy were trading at Rs 38.45 in afternoon trade on the BSE, up 6.95 percent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

