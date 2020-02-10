Left Menu
Rio Fizzy Wines Launches Their Debut Calendar for 2020

MUMBAI, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rio Fizzy Wines, one of India's fun and vivacious range of wines that are delightful to drink, anytime, anywhere, recently launched their debut calendar for 2020. The launch event took place in Mumbai. The 1st edition of the calendar was shot on the beautiful Goan beaches and was nothing but a visual fantasy that captures the fun and energetic vibe of the brand.

Rio Fizzy Wines is a fun, vibrant brand which has become synonymous with party. Rio is about breaking the mould and walking on one's own path. This year they have taken the party to where it's at - The Beaches Of Goa. The Rio girls represent the true essence of the brand, powerful, strong minded while being independent and modern, someone who does not conform to traditional expectations, empowering them to live life to the fullest on their terms. As long as the Rio Girls are around, the party never stops. They unveiled the first look of the calendar in a fashionable manner. The event epitomized to be a night full of glamour with delicious meals and fizzy drinks.

Speaking of the debut edition of the calendar, Ashwin Rodrigues, Founder, Good Drop Wines, said, "The Rio Fizzy Wines Calendar aims to capture the epitome of fun and vivaciousness. It will potentially act as a talent launch pad for models from around the world. Just as the brand name suggests - Rio Fizzy Wines, we wanted the calendar to be fun and full of fizz. The models are young, beautiful and the entire shoot was captured in candid moments. The behind the scene videos will be released soon on our YouTube channel and app as well. We also aim to launch a few more product lines and categories under the same brand name and we can't wait to show the world more."

About Good Drop Wine Cellars

Good Drop Wine Cellars is India's first specialist sparkling wine producer. Wine making commenced in 2010 and a state-of-the-art winery was set up in 2013 at Vinchur Park in Nashik. Powered by equipment imported from Italy, the winery has a sizeable capacity of 12 lakh litres. The three brands Casablanca (sparkling range), Good Earth (still wine range) and the Rio Fizzy Wine range makes Good Earth a versatile wine company with products across different wine segments and price points.

The Casablanca range has: Casablanca Vino Spumante (white sparkling), Casablanca Rose Spumante (rose sparkling).

Good Earth Wines has two segments: the value segment - Blanca (white), Bella (rose),Bleu (red) & the premium reserve wines - Antaraa (red - Cabernet Shiraz), Basso (red -Shiraz), Brio (red - Cabernet Sauvignon)

The Rio Fizzy Wine Range - Rio Spritzers (Rio Cranberry, Rio Lemon & Passion, Rio Orange & Pineapple), Rio Strong range - (Rio Strong - red & Rio Strong Extra Dry - white), Rio Italian range - (Bianco, Rosato, Rosso), Rio Fizzy.

