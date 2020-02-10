Left Menu
UN, AfDB, AU acknowledge progress made by implementing Agenda 2063

The Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want was adopted by the African Union in January 2013 as a blueprint for sustainable development and economic growth. Image Credit: AfDB

The African Union, the African Development Bank and the United Nations recently acknowledged the significant progress accomplished in implementing Agenda 2063 and also urged African nations to go further to fast-track economic transformation.

The UN, AfDB and AU made the call during the launch of first report on the implementation of Agenda 2063 ahead of the 33rd African Union Summit in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa. The report endows with an assessment of the progress and performance of Africa's development between 2013 and 2019.

"In five years, we have come a long way in implementing Agenda 2063. To go further, Agenda 2063 must be the responsibility of all the member states of the AU," President of the Ivory Coast, Alassane Ouattara said.

The Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want was adopted by the African Union in January 2013 as a blueprint for sustainable development and economic growth. According to the report, the first Ten-Year Implementation Plan of Agenda 2063 running between 2014 and 2023 sketches a set of goals, priority areas and targets that the continent aims to achieve at national, regional and continental levels.

"The Bank is in good hands under President Adesina. He is executing the mandate we gave him with brilliance and vigour – very exemplary," Alassane Ouattara opined referencing AfDB's vital role in spurring development across the continent.

According to the President of Ethiopia, Sahle-Work Zewde, the greater cohesion and hard work are needed to achieve 'the Africa of our dream'. "The Ethiopian government is working with the African Development Bank and other development partners in the implementation of Agenda 2063, as enshrined in the country's development plans," she said.

On the other hand, the former AU Chairperson and South Africa's Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma summoned for the involvement of the Diaspora in economic development. "They have the skills. Some of them may even have the resources to invest in our continent and even more passion than we have. Working with the AU and the African Development Bank, we need to galvanize the Diaspora. We can learn from what Ghana is doing with its recently launched Year of Return initiative. That is the beauty of Agenda 2063. We must learn from one another," she added.

Even the President of AfDB, Akinwumi Adesina urged the African leaders to boost the process of Agenda 2063. "We have to make sure, in everything we do, that we bring about implementation faster. Sovereign funds of Africa are invested elsewhere. We need to take a decision that sovereign wealth funds, pension funds need to be invested in Africa, not elsewhere. Africa also needs to do more to stop illicit capital flows," Adesina said.

