Entire product range is now BS-VI compliant: Volvo Cars India

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 10-02-2020 14:54 IST
  • |
  Created: 10-02-2020 14:54 IST
Volvo Cars India on Monday said its entire range in the country now conforms to BS-VI emission norms. All cars assembled at the company's plant or imported are now BS-VI certified, Volvo Cars India said in a statement.

"The transition from BS-IV to BS-VI has been challenging, especially keeping in mind the industry's performance in 2019. I am extremely proud of my team and our partners who have been relentless in making sure a smooth shift to BS-VI well before the deadline," Volvo Cars India MD Charles Frump said. He furher said, "as a gesture to its customers owning an environment friendly BS-VI Volvo Car this financial year, we do not have any price increase for our BS-VI certified cars till March 31, 2020." PTI MSS

