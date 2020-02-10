Left Menu
Dharmendra Rai, Mind Map & Brain Literacy trainer launches his book

Dharmendra Rai, Mind Map & Brain Literacy Pioneer just launched his book The Thin Mind Map Book.

Dharmendra Rai, Mind Map & Brain Literacy trainer launches his book
Dharmendra Rai. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 10 (ANI/Digpu): Dharmendra Rai, Mind Map & Brain Literacy Pioneer just launched his book "The Thin Mind Map Book". The book is designed to make anyone an expert in mind mapping by devoting two full days to reading and doing all the experiential exercises mentioned in the book.

He has conducted 380 plus mind map seminars in less than ten years which is a world record. Dharmendra Rai has trained over 1,900 startups in mind mapping. He has over 25 years of work experience in training, sales, and marketing with companies like Xerox, Morgan Stanley, Alliance Capital, and Karvy. His last position was National Sales Head in Benchmark Mutual Fund.

He has conducted seminars for executives of many fortune 500 Cos and other giant companies like Amazon, Google, LinkedIn, Adobe, Unilever, Nestle, Kraft Heinz, Johnson & Johnson, PriceWaterHouse Coopers, KPMG, American Express, NSE, BSE, ISRO, RIL (Reliance Industries), Reliance Retail, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, Future Group, Shop Clues, IBM, HP, NTT Netmagic, Datamatics, Mphasis, Sapient, American Express, Standard Chartered Bank, J P Morgan, Royal Bank of Scotland, Natwest Markets, MasterCard, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, RBI, Exim Bank, Volkswagen, Tata Motors, Cars24, Gyproc ( Part of Saint Gobain ), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Grindwell Norton, Atlas Copco, Thyssen Krupp, Hager, Biocon, Prudential ICICI Life Insurance, Future Generali Insurance, Templeton Mutual Fund, BlackRock Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, Mahindra Mutual Fund, Airtel, Tata Communications, CNBC, Mudra, Publicis Sapient, Dentsu Aegis Network, Posterscope, Ambient OOH, Hyperspace, InDeed, Nvidia, Rustomjee Builders, Lodha, Kanakia, Sun Pharma, Naukri.com, Nykaa, and for IIT, IIM, Harvard Business School, Wharton Business School, Johns Hopkins, Oxford, London School of Economics (LSE) and CFA Institute Alumni and organisations like YPO, Young Indians - Yi (An honour to speak on a platform graced by stalwarts like Aamir Khan, Prof Jagdish Sheth, Dr Velumani, Saina Nehwal and P V Sindhu), CII, ISRO, World HRD Congress, SHRM, WEF&WIT. He has also conducted training and coaching for people in the USA, Dubai, Singapore, Oman, and Indonesia.

Rai has appeared on prominent media like Forbes India, Times of India (TOI), CNBC, Hindustan Times (HT), BTVi, Bloomberg, Quint, Business World, DNA, Business Standard, Zee Business, Mid-Day, Channel V, The Sindhian and AIR (All India Radio). His "The Thin Mind Map" book is exclusively sold on Amazon Kindle in India, USA, UK, Denmark, France, Spain, Italy, The Netherlands, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and Japan and is attracting amazing reviews. It will soon be translated into all major Indian languages.

Dharmendra Rai is the first person in the world to talk on TEDx on creativity and mind mapping. He was recently nominated for an award by Forbes. He recently received a UN Award for Mind Mapping and Brain Literacy! Previous winners include Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Former President of India and Amul's Verghese Kurien. Also, he was nominated for an award by The Great Manager Institute.

He has joined the elite list of extremely rare human beings in the history of planet earth, who have been a TED x speaker not just once but five times. His Videos are available on the TED x channel that has over three billion views. He was interviewed for The World's First Podcast on Mind Mapping & Brain Literacy on YouTube, Apple iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcast, Google Music, Spotify, PodBean, PodTail, HubHopper, iHeart, TuneIn, CastBox, RadioPublic, and Stitcher. The series has reached listeners in 28 countries.

Tony Buzan, the Mind Map Inventor, and a Nobel Prize nominee declared Dharmendra Rai a "Genius". This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

