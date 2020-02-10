Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sony latest to withdraw from Barcelona conference over coronavirus fears

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Barcelona
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 16:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 15:52 IST
Sony latest to withdraw from Barcelona conference over coronavirus fears
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sony Corp on Monday became the fifth company to pull out of this month's international telecoms conference in Barcelona over fears related to the coronavirus. The event, the Mobile World Congress - which attracts more than 100,000 visitors, is due to take place on Feb 24-27.

Amazon.com Inc, South Korea's LG Electronics, Swedish equipment maker Ericsson and U.S. chipmaker Nvidia have already said they will not attend the conference. GSMA, the conference organizer, had no immediate comment.

Sony said its launch event for the conference would be held via video. "As we place the utmost importance on the safety and wellbeing of our customers, partners, media, and employees, we have taken the difficult decision to withdraw from exhibiting and participating at MWC 2020 in Barcelona, Spain," it said in a statement. In a statement on Sunday GSMA had said no one from China's Hubei province - where the coronavirus outbreak started - would be allowed to attend the conference, while visitors from China must prove they have been outside the country for at least two weeks prior to the event.

These measures add to earlier actions aimed at preventing the spread of the virus across the conference's three main venues, including changing microphones between speakers and advising all attendees to adopt a "no-handshake policy". The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in mainland China has risen to more than 900, with more than 40,000 people infected. More than two dozen countries are grappling with the virus, which has infected more than 330 people outside China.

Spain has just two cases confirmed on islands off the mainland. In 2019, some 6% of Mobile World Congress attendees were from China, according to GSMA's post-congress report. Most were from Europe, around 64%, as were about 45% of the exhibitors.

Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE have said they will attend, ordering China-based staff to self-isolate ahead of the event and drafting in European staff to cover for those not able to attend from China. The GSMA estimates that the Mobile World Congress boosted the local Barcelona economy by around 470 million euros ($514.65 million) last year.

GSMA is an industry association representing more than 750 operators and 400 companies in the mobile business. ($1 = 0.9132 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

NASA/ESA spacecraft launches to give first glimpse of Sun's poles

NASA, in collaboration with the European Space Agency ESA, on Monday launched a new spacecraft that will provide humanity with the first-ever images of the Suns poles, the US space agency said. Solar Orbiter launched aboard a United Launch ...

Forever Living sponsors Olympic Skeleton racer Akwasi Frimpong

Forever Living Products is proud to announce that Olympic Skeleton athlete Akwasi Frimpong will represent Forever as a company brand ambassador. Akwasi made history in 2018 when he became the first and only Skeleton athlete from Ghana to c...

SONA 2020 to highlight priorities of constituted sixth administration

South Africans will turn on their television and radio sets to listen to President Cyril Ramaphosa deliver his State of the Nation Address SONA, on Thursday, 13 February, which is expected to highlight the priorities of the newly constitute...

Pope trip to Malta in May to spotlight migrants' plight

Pope Francis will make the first trip by a pontiff in 10 years to the tiny Mediterranean island nation of Malta in May, where he is expected to defend the rights of migrants trying to reach Europe.The Vatican said on Monday the pope will vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020