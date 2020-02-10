Sensex down by 162 points on coronavirus fears, metal stocks melt

Equity benchmark indices witnessed profit booking and closed in the negative zone on Monday amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus on supply chains and global economy. The BSE S&P Sensex closed 162 points lower at 40,980 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 67 points at 12,032. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) were in the red with Nifty metal melting by 3 per cent, auto by 2.5 per cent and realty by 1 per cent.

Among stocks, Tata Steel dipped by 5.9 per cent at Rs 443.15 per share while Hindalco was down by 3.2 per cent at Rs 191 apiece. Auto stocks too slipped substantially with Mahindra & Mahindra down by 7.1 per cent and Eicher Motors by 3.3 per cent. The other prominent losers were Zee Entertainment, Grasim, Bharti Infratel, Coal India, Britannia and Yes Bank.

However, UPL, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries and Hindustan Lever traded with a positive bias. Meanwhile, Asian stock markets traded lower amid ongoing virus outbreak's impact on Chinese manufacturers. Reports said factories in China were set to return to work, but many are expected to remain shut for longer.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped by 0.59 per cent, the Nikkei 225 declined by 0.6 per cent and South Korea's Kospi also fell by 0.49 per cent. More than 900 people have so far died in China's central Hubei province with most of the new deaths in the provincial capital of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.