Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sensex down by 162 points on coronavirus fears, metal stocks melt

Equity benchmark indices witnessed profit booking and closed in the negative zone on Monday amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus on supply chains and global economy.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 16:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 16:17 IST
Sensex down by 162 points on coronavirus fears, metal stocks melt
M&M dropped by 7.15 pc on Monday to close at Rs 528.40 per share.. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices witnessed profit booking and closed in the negative zone on Monday amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus on supply chains and global economy. The BSE S&P Sensex closed 162 points lower at 40,980 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 67 points at 12,032. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) were in the red with Nifty metal melting by 3 per cent, auto by 2.5 per cent and realty by 1 per cent.

Among stocks, Tata Steel dipped by 5.9 per cent at Rs 443.15 per share while Hindalco was down by 3.2 per cent at Rs 191 apiece. Auto stocks too slipped substantially with Mahindra & Mahindra down by 7.1 per cent and Eicher Motors by 3.3 per cent. The other prominent losers were Zee Entertainment, Grasim, Bharti Infratel, Coal India, Britannia and Yes Bank.

However, UPL, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries and Hindustan Lever traded with a positive bias. Meanwhile, Asian stock markets traded lower amid ongoing virus outbreak's impact on Chinese manufacturers. Reports said factories in China were set to return to work, but many are expected to remain shut for longer.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped by 0.59 per cent, the Nikkei 225 declined by 0.6 per cent and South Korea's Kospi also fell by 0.49 per cent. More than 900 people have so far died in China's central Hubei province with most of the new deaths in the provincial capital of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sony, Amazon drop out of major European tech show over virus

Sony and Amazon are the latest companies to pull out of a major European technology show due to fears over the outbreak of the new coronavirus. Sony said Monday its scrapping its appearance at Mobile World Congress, the worlds biggest mobil...

Malaysian palm oil group urges industry to tap tech to save forests

Malaysian palm oil producers must use technology to improve yield and compensate for restrictions on land use, as the industry wrestles with concerns about sustainability, the chairman of the Malaysian Palm Oil Council said on Monday.Malays...

Osaka airport introduces canine comfort room, complete with pole

Osakas Itami airport is setting up a toilet area for travelling dogs, complete with a pole for them to cock a leg on. The toilet, in a fenced-off yard outside the terminal, will also have a shower and water bowls, operator Kansai Airports s...

Congress to launch nationwide agitation against Centre's 'stand' over reservation in promotions

The Congress party will launch a country-wide agitation programme before February 16 against the unconstitutional stand of the BJP-led central government in the Supreme Court over reservation in promotions. As you are aware that the BJP and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020