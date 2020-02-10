Left Menu
Development News Edition

Auto component maker NEIL investing Rs 100cr to expand product portfolio

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 16:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 16:20 IST
Auto component maker NEIL investing Rs 100cr to expand product portfolio

Auto component maker National Engineering Industries Ltd (NEIL), a C K Birla group firm, is investing Rs 100 crore over the next three years for producing needle roller bearing at its Jaipur facility, according to a top company official. The company, which is entering the needle roller bearing segment with the help of NTN Corporation's licensed technology, expects sales from the vertical to be around Rs 50 crore in the next year and subsequently scale it up to Rs 100 crore.

"Now that we are entering into this needle roller bearing segment, we have a complete portfolio. This was the only piece missing in the automotive segment. In the needle roller segment, we will be investing about Rs 100 crore specifically in the next three years," National Engineering Industries Ltd (NEIL) President and CEO Rohit Saboo told PTI. He said the company has an ongoing overall capex plan of Rs 330 crore in three years and the investment in needle roller segment will be a part of it.

When asked about expectations from the new segment, Saboo said, "This year it will be rather small because there will be some trial and testing done. From next year, we are looking at starting from Rs 50 crore and subsequently going up to Rs 100 crore." The company is setting up the capacity for the new segment at its existing plant in Jaipur, he added.

Needle bearings are smaller than general bearings and have greater load carrying capacity. This allows compact designs and these items are useful for applications which require smaller inertial force such as in an engine crankshaft. On the overall market conditions, he said, "In the new fiscal people are expecting that upturn will come in the second half of the year, especially around Diwali."

Overall, he said, "We are still bullish that tide will turn very soon, maybe end of the year or early next year and then the requirement will go back again up." As for the company's total sales, Saboo said, "In the ongoing fiscal we are expecting sale of somewhere between Rs 2,050 crore and Rs 2,100 crore. Next year we are expecting a growth of approximately 7 per cent out of which we are hoping that 5 per cent will be the automotive growth.”

The rest 2 per cent, he said, would be “through wallet share increase industrial segment”. He also said NEIL would look to tap new entrants such as Kia Motors and MG Motors for supplying its products.

"We are either in discussion or will be in discussion with all these people and we will hopefully start engaging with them and developing bearings for them by later part of the year," Saboo added. When asked if the company will export its needle bearings, he said, "We will be definitely looking at it as most of our export customers are in automotive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sony, Amazon drop out of major European tech show over virus

Sony and Amazon are the latest companies to pull out of a major European technology show due to fears over the outbreak of the new coronavirus. Sony said Monday its scrapping its appearance at Mobile World Congress, the worlds biggest mobil...

Malaysian palm oil group urges industry to tap tech to save forests

Malaysian palm oil producers must use technology to improve yield and compensate for restrictions on land use, as the industry wrestles with concerns about sustainability, the chairman of the Malaysian Palm Oil Council said on Monday.Malays...

Osaka airport introduces canine comfort room, complete with pole

Osakas Itami airport is setting up a toilet area for travelling dogs, complete with a pole for them to cock a leg on. The toilet, in a fenced-off yard outside the terminal, will also have a shower and water bowls, operator Kansai Airports s...

Congress to launch nationwide agitation against Centre's 'stand' over reservation in promotions

The Congress party will launch a country-wide agitation programme before February 16 against the unconstitutional stand of the BJP-led central government in the Supreme Court over reservation in promotions. As you are aware that the BJP and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020