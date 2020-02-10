Sri Lankan PM offers prayer at Mahabodhi Temple

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday visited Bodh Gaya and offered prayers at the Mahabodhi temple in Bihar's Gaya district. Rajapakasa reached Bodh Gaya in a special plane on a day's tour. He was received at the airport by Bihar Agriculture Minister Prem Kumar and other senior government officials.

"The Sri Lankan prime minister was welcomed by Prem Kumar at the airport here. Rajapaksa offered prayers at the Mahabodhi temple," Bodh Gaya Temple Management Committee (BTMC) member Arvind Kumar Singh said. Rajapaksa spent half an hour at the temple, a UNESCO world heritage site situated about 110 km from Patna, and left for the Sri Lankan Mahabodhi Society.

BTMC secretary N Dorje, member Arvind Kumar Singh and chief priest Bhante Chalinda welcomed PM Rajapaksa by offering him a "Khada" and a memento of Mahabodhi temple made up of sandalwood..

