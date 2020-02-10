Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mutual funds' asset base hits all-time high of Rs 27.85 lakh crore in Jan-end

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 17:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 17:20 IST
Mutual funds' asset base hits all-time high of Rs 27.85 lakh crore in Jan-end

The mutual fund industry saw its asset base rise to an all-time high of Rs 27.85 lakh crore at the end of January, on the back of inflows in equity and debt-oriented schemes including liquid funds. The 44-player industry logged an assets under management (AUM) of Rs 26.54 lakh crore at the end of December, compared with Rs 27.85 lakh crore by January-end, representing a growth of 5 per cent, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

At the end of January 2019, the asset base of the mutual fund industry had stood at Rs 23.37 lakh crore. Mutual fund houses witnessed an overall inflow of Rs 1.2 lakh crore last month as compared to an outflow of Rs 61,810 crore in December 2019.

Fund managers attributed growth in the asset base to strong inflows of around Rs 1.09 lakh crore in debt-oriented schemes. Among debt-oriented schemes, liquid funds, with investments in cash assets such as treasury bills, certificates of deposit and commercial paper for shorter horizon, received flows worth about Rs 59,683 crore, the highest among the fixed-income segment last month.

In addition, overnight funds, invest in securities with a maturity of one day, received flows worth about Rs 22,652 crore. The open-ended equity and equity-linked saving schemes witnessed an infusion of Rs 7,877 crore, while there was an outflow of Rs 330 crore in close-ended equity plans, taking total equity inflows to Rs 7,547 crore last month. In December, net inflow in such schemes stood at Rs 4,432 crore.

"Mutual fund industry's AAUMs (average assets under management) stood at an all-time high of Rs 28.18 lakh crore in January, driven by positive flows in all categories of open-ended schemes and growing retail monthly Systematic Investment Plan (SIP)," Amfi Chief Executive Officer N S Venkatesh said. He added that the SIP's monthly contribution at an all-time high of Rs 8,532 crore AUM in January and its total AUM of Rs 3.25 lakh crore is a recognition of the retail investors' acceptance of mutual funds as a long-term wealth creation avenue, amid market volatility.

Besides, gold exchange-traded funds saw an inflow of over Rs 202 crore after witnessing an inflow of Rs 7 crore in the preceding month. Prior to that, the safe-heaven asset saw an infusion of Rs 31.45 crore in October, Rs 44 crore in September and Rs 145 crore in August. Sundeep Sikka, executive director and CEO, Nippon Life India Asset Management said, "With the Union Budget 2020 and subsequent RBI policy leading several structural changes, we will continue to stay optimistic on the market outlook."

He also added that the retail investors may continue investing in the markets through SIPs, while staying balanced in their investing approach between different asset classes. Venkatesh said, "We expect this positive growth momentum in mutual fund AUMs to continue, driven by growth-oriented Budget and the RBI's (Reserve Bank of India) stance on continuing benign interest rate cycle, resulting in 15-20 per cent growth for the mutual fund industry this fiscal."

He further said the government's decision to withdraw exemptions in the new tax regime will not impact flows into ELSS schemes. People who fall in the higher end of the tax bracket would continue to invest in ELSS and, so, demand may not subsidise, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Sterling recovers from 2-1/2 month low vs dollar

Sterling rose on Monday, recovering from 2-12 month lows against the U.S. dollar as investors moved back into a currency that was hit last week by concern over trade talks between Britain and the European Union.The pound last week posted it...

UPDATE 1-Irish bonds shrug off nationalists' strong election showing

A mounting coronavirus death toll pushed euro zone bond yields lower on Monday, while Irelands borrowing costs showed little reaction to election results that point to a shift in its centre-right dominated politics. Italy was also in focus ...

Soldiers and police enter El Salvador's parliament

San Salvador, Feb 10 AFP Soldiers entered El Salvadors parliament Sunday as the president demanded lawmakers approve a USD 109 million loan to equip the military and police to fight against violent gangs. Nayib Bukele called an extraordinar...

UPDATE 3-Volatile Turkish lira slips again after attempt to quell selloff

Turkeys lira slipped in volatile trade on Monday after new government limits on banks foreign-exchange helped the currency briefly erase Fridays sharp losses before selling resumed. Investors and traders said the whip-saw trading - after we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020