Left Menu
Development News Edition

Balrampur Chini Q3 profit drops 40 pc

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 19:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 19:21 IST
Balrampur Chini Q3 profit drops 40 pc

Sugar firm Balrampur Chini Mills on Monday posted 40 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 72.50 crore for December quarter 2019 on higher expenses. The company had clocked a profit of Rs 120.93 crore during October-December period of 2018-19, according to a regulatory filing.

Net income increased to Rs 1,202.60 crore during the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 962.68 crore in the year-ago period. However, expenses remained higher at Rs 1,118.10 crore compared with Rs 808.46 crore in the said period.

The company said it commissioned its zero discharge effluent waste distillery with a capacity of 160 kilo litres per day at its Gularia unit in Uttar Pradesh in January this year. Commenting on the performance, Balrampur Chini Mills Managing Director Vivek Saraogi said the company has delivered stable performance during the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2019 despite the challenging environment prevailing in the sector.

"The sugar segment delivered a strong performance on the back of steady realizations. The distillery segment delivered muted performance on account of lower volumes and increase in transfer pricing of molasses," he said. Saraogi also said the new distillery facility at Gularia is expected to drive the segment’s performance in the coming sugar season.

On the country's total sugar production, he said it is estimated to decline in the current season due to lower cane acreage and yield especially in Maharashtra and Karnataka. "So while the sugar inventory in India remains high, the demand-supply scenario is expected to be more balanced going forward. This combined with various initiatives such as incentives on exports announced will lead to an overall improved operating environment in the coming quarters," he added.

Balrampur Chini is one of the largest integrated sugar companies in India. It has ten sugar factories in Uttar Pradesh having an aggregate sugarcane crushing capacity of 76,500 tonne per day, distillery and co-generation capacity of 360 kilo litres per day and 163.2 MW, respectively. Shares of the company closed 4.01 per cent lower at Rs 162.85 apiece on the BSE on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-At least 65 more coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship in Japan

Passenger tests aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan confirmed at least 65 more cases of coronavirus on Monday, as some passengers took to social media to warn against depression over their confinement. The figure takes the tall...

UK PM warned of court battle over Scottish independence vote

London, Feb 10 AFP A Scottish lawmaker who won a landmark legal case against the UK governments suspension of parliament has warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson he faces legal action if he blocks a new vote on Scottish independence. The Sco...

Eggs, lubricants thrown at Kanhaiya's car in Bihar town

Eggs and lubricants were hurled at the car of leftist leader Kanhaiya Kumar by some unidentified persons in Jamui town on Monday when he was on way to neighbouring Nawada district to address a rally against CAA-NPR-NRC. The incident occurr...

Nearly 700,000 Syrians displaced by government offensive since early December -U.N.

Nearly 700,000 civilians have been displaced by a renewed Russian-backed Syrian government offensive against the rebel-held northwest since early December, including nearly 100,000 in the last week alone, the United Nations said on Monday.D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020