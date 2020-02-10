Nalco Q3 loss at Rs 34 cr

National Aluminium Company (Nalco) on Monday posted a consolidated loss of Rs 33.90 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

However, the company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 302.35 crore in the year-ago period, Nalco said in a filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated income declined to Rs 2,136.57 crore, compared with Rs 2,794.68 crore a year ago, the filing said.

