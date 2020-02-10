Biz-Advisory

(Eds: Please kill DCM 20) Eds: Please guard against publication of the story slugged

'BIZ-LSQ-FINANCECOMMISSION' under file name DCM 20 and headlined 'Govt has no plans to give permanent status to finance commission: Thakur' as it is based on a Lok Sabha reply dated December 2, 2019. No such statement was made by minister Anurag Singh Thakur today and PTI erroneously reported an old statement today. We are withdrawing the story and there will be no replacement.

