PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 11

  • Updated: 11-02-2020 08:03 IST
  • Created: 11-02-2020 08:03 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Sajid Javid to push for "permanent equivalence" for City in Brexit talks https://on.ft.com/39p8MzC BDO sued for up to £250m over London tower sale https://on.ft.com/2Sy9GmP

UK watchdog probes mystery of top NMC Health investors https://on.ft.com/39p9wot Deutsche Bank to sell first contingent convertible bond in 6 years https://on.ft.com/2SeH7M0

Overview UK government is demanding the EU sign up to a "permanent equivalence" regime to ensure the City of London can maintain access to the European market after Brexit.

Accountancy and business advisory firm BDO is being sued for up to 250 million pound for alleged negligence in its role as administrator to a skyscraper development project on London's South Bank. Britain's markets watchdog is probing NMC Health after the company said it was seeking urgent clarification from its founder and controlling investors over the size of their shareholdings.

Deutsche Bank said on Monday it would issue at least $1 billion in Additional Tier 1 (AT1) securities as the bank manages its regulatory capital requirements. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

