TresVista Launches its Third Delivery Center in Bengaluru, India

Following the successful opening of its office in Pune in April 2018, TresVista has announced the launch of a new delivery center in Bengaluru. Situated at the Bhartiya Center of Information Technology (BCIT), the Bengaluru office anticipates a period of continued growth following TresVista's expansion into new service lines, including data analytics and fund administration. TresVista's core services continue to be adopted by the investment community globally, with the business having grown three-fold in a little over two years. With the new office launch, the company now has 125,000 square feet across its three delivery centers with the capacity to house up to 1,750 employees.

Speaking about the new facility, Sudeep Mishra, Co-Founder & Managing Director at TresVista, said, "The facility in Bengaluru follows closely on the heels of our successful launch in Pune. This delivery center gives us the presence to access a vibrant and highly skilled talent pool, while the office represents our continued investment in best-in-class infrastructure. A presence in Bengaluru also places us in the epicenter of technology and innovation in India, as we explore new areas to deepen integration with our clients."

