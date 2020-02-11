Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai infra development to unlock potential real estate supply of 12.63 million sqm: Knight Frank India

Global real estate consultant Knight Frank India estimates that Mumbai's current transit infrastructure development is expected to unlock the development potential of 12.63 million square metres or 136 million square feet.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 12:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 12:57 IST
Mumbai infra development to unlock potential real estate supply of 12.63 million sqm: Knight Frank India
Rs 1.8 lakh crore worth of transport infrastructure projects are currently underway in MMR. Image Credit: ANI

Global real estate consultant Knight Frank India estimates that Mumbai's current transit infrastructure development is expected to unlock the development potential of 12.63 million square metres or 136 million square feet. This was reflected in its latest report 'India Urban Infrastructure Report 2020 -- Special Focus on Mumbai Transport Infrastructure with Key Impact Markets' which assesses the impact of massive Rs 1.8 lakh crore worth transport infrastructure (metro and road) projects currently underway in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

It is estimated that 246 km of metro lines and 68 km of road projects are under various stages of construction in the MMR. While some of these projects will be operational in the next three years and will have an immediate impact on the neighbouring real estate, other projects are expected to complete over the next four to eight years.

Some of the immediate real estate development potential are: office markets of Goregaon West, Malad West, Goregaon East and Bandra Kurla Complex, Wadala Truck Terminus, Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, the belt between Sonarpada metro station and Pisarve metro station, besides Chirle and Kasarvadavali-Gaimukh belt in Thane. "Infrastructure development and connectivity to employment hubs of the city play a crucial role in determining the fortunes of a real estate market," said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India.

"While most infrastructure projects in Mumbai are playing catch-up with real estate development, the scale of upcoming transit-oriented projects across the MMR will open up possibilities for heightened real estate participation," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Sport Events affected due to coronavirus epidemicThe following is a list of international sports events affected by the coronavirus that has killed over 1,000 people and infected more th...

Father of rape victim shot dead in Firozabad

The father of a rape victim was shot dead in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh and the family suspects the accused in the rape case is behind the killing, police said on Tuesday. The 50-year-old was shot dead late Monday night in New Tila...

There's still hope, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan as counting of votes continues

As the counting of votes for Delhi Assembly elections are bringing new numbers every minute, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that there is still hope of seeing a positive result by the end of counting of votes. There are several seats wherein th...

Guterres to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib during trip to Pakistan

UN chief Antonio Guterres will visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur during his visit to Pakistan next week. The UN Secretary-General will arrive in Islamabad on Sunday on a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020