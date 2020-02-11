Minimum Support Price for all mandated Rabi and Kharif crops increased in 2019-20 to boost consumption: FM

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Sport Events affected due to coronavirus epidemicThe following is a list of international sports events affected by the coronavirus that has killed over 1,000 people and infected more th...
The father of a rape victim was shot dead in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh and the family suspects the accused in the rape case is behind the killing, police said on Tuesday. The 50-year-old was shot dead late Monday night in New Tila...
As the counting of votes for Delhi Assembly elections are bringing new numbers every minute, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that there is still hope of seeing a positive result by the end of counting of votes. There are several seats wherein th...
UN chief Antonio Guterres will visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur during his visit to Pakistan next week. The UN Secretary-General will arrive in Islamabad on Sunday on a...