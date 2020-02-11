Left Menu
Development News Edition

Novacyt biotech company says winning race for high-speed virus test

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 17:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 17:18 IST
Novacyt biotech company says winning race for high-speed virus test
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Franco-British biotech company Novacyt says it can offer a coronavirus test that is faster than rival methods by focusing on a narrow sequence of DNA coding, as it fights stiff competition to turn the outbreak into a business opportunity.

In an appeal for sharing virus samples and speeding up research into drugs, vaccines, and diagnostics, the World Health Organization on Tuesday said China's coronavirus outbreak posed a "very grave threat for the rest of the world". To date, China has reported 42,708 confirmed cases, including 1,017 deaths. More than 300 cases are also reported in at least 24 other countries.

Novacyt shares have risen by almost 400% so far this year after it said it had designed a test able to detect the coronavirus in less than two hours. Current testing, which can also identify other strains, can take up to a day. The test has not received regulatory approval but Novacyt hopes to receive a green light from the European Union next week and has applied to the United States' Food and Drug Administration for emergency use.

It has not disclosed how much it has invested in the test. To assess whether a patient is infected, laboratories screen DNA under a method known as generation sequencing. The samples are large and require a lengthy review.

"You would be looking, depending on the size of the sequence being tested, at six hours or a day. The second methodology, which is what Novacyt is using, is where we look at a much narrower set of sequences associated with the specific strain of coronavirus," Graham Mullis, Novacyt's chief executive, told Reuters. Novacyt says its test is quicker but also more cost-effective because it can be used on various testing platforms.

"We design our reagents to run on as many of the open instrument platforms that there are in the market. Some larger manufacturers have their own platform and they will be looking to sell reagents working on them," Mullis said. In the race to manufacture testing kits, competition is fierce.

Several companies, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, GenScript Biotech and Co-Diagnostics , have developed tests and are taking steps to get them approved. Roche is also distributing coronavirus tests developed by Germany's Tib Molbiol for research use on some of its instruments while developing a test of its own. Abbott Laboratories is also working on a test.

Novacyt says it has received orders for 33,000 tests and requests for quotations for another 32,000 from more than 30 countries. Mullis said the tests, to be sold for up to 5 pounds ($6.47) each, would be produced in Britain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal visits Hanuman Temple as AAP sweeps Delhi polls

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, who is also set to take over as Chief Minister of Delhi for a third consecutive time, on Tuesday visited the revered Lord Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place. He offered prayers at the temple along wit...

No Headline

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP crossed the halfway mark in the 70-member Delhi Legislative Assembly, winning 36 seats and was leading in 26 seats, according to Election Commission figures.Among those who registered victory are Chief Minister Arvin...

NATO willing to expand Iraqi training mission to meet Trump demand

NATO is considering an increase to its training mission in Iraq to relieve the burden on the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State, senior officials and diplomats said on Tuesday.NATO and the coalition have non-combat train-and-advise mi...

NSE adds 30 lakh new investors in 2019

The National Stock Exchange NSE on Tuesday said it has added 30 lakh new investors in 2019, a growth of 4.5 per cent over the previous year. The exchange also crossed the milestone of three crore registered investors in January 2020, it sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020