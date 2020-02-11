Left Menu
NSE adds 30 lakh new investors in 2019

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday said it has added 30 lakh new investors in 2019, a growth of 4.5 per cent over the previous year. The exchange also crossed the milestone of three crore registered investors in January 2020, it said in a statement.

The NSE said it witnessed more than 1.2 crore new investor registrations in the last 5 years, growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 11 per cent. Going ahead, NSE MD and CEO Vikram Limaye said the bourse should be looking at touching the 5 crore investor mark over the next 3 years.

"It is heartening to see that a large number of investors are showing an interest in participating in the equity markets. The milestone achieved is the culmination of efforts put in by all stakeholders with simplified client onboarding processes set up by Sebi and untiring efforts by NSE and its trading members. "It is a positive sign for the country’s economy that the household savings are being channelized into markets thereby aiding the capital formation process," he said.

The growth in investor registrations has largely been driven from non-metro cities. The cities beyond the top 100 accounted for 33.7 per cent of new investor registrations, while the cities beyond the top 50, contributed to 48 per cent, indicating growing interest in the equity markets, is not restricted to the metros and a few tier-I cities, the NSE said.

