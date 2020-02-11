Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boston Scientific holds workshops to promote innovation in interventional cardiology

Boston Scientific, a global medical device company, with its continued commitment towards advance therapy adoption in interventional cardiology for treating Complex and High-Risk Coronary Intervention (CHIP) patients, collaborated with a leading interventional Cardiologist Dr Masahisa Yamane, Director of Cardiovascular Division, Sekishinkai Saitama Hospital, Saitama to proctor a set of coronary intervention workshops in India.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 18:12 IST
Boston Scientific holds workshops to promote innovation in interventional cardiology
Boston Scientific. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Boston Scientific, a global medical device company, with its continued commitment towards advance therapy adoption in interventional cardiology for treating Complex and High-Risk Coronary Intervention (CHIP) patients, collaborated with a leading interventional Cardiologist Dr Masahisa Yamane, Director of Cardiovascular Division, Sekishinkai Saitama Hospital, Saitama to proctor a set of coronary intervention workshops in India. Keeping in line with the mission to transform patient lives, Boston Scientific is regularly striving to adopt newer and advanced treatment mechanisms that improve the health of patients around the world.

To take this endeavor forward Boston Scientific and Dr Masahisa Yamane from Japan came together and organized workshops across India including Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Patna from February 3 to 7, 2020. The focus was to create a knowledge-sharing platform for Interventional Cardiologists to discuss and develop expertise in the adoption of latest technologies for complex and high - risk angioplasties.

Eminent cardiologists of the Apollo hospital, Hyderabad, Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi, and Medica Magadh Hospital, Patna participated in the workshop that witnessed complex high-risk angioplasties, using advanced technologies like Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) and Rotational Atherectomy, that are now providing the physician with critical information about the diseased area and aiding in selection of optimal treatment methods for treating artery blockages and coronary complexities. "We are extremely happy to collaborate with Boston Scientific and the international faculty for this workshop. The cardiology scenario is witnessing a paradigm shift in treatment mechanisms and technologies. Cases related to chronic total occlusion of coronary arteries, and calcification of the blood vessels is on the rise and so ongoing innovation in medical technology may enable physicians to provide better treatment and improve quality of life for patients with cardiovascular diseases," said Dr Naveen Bhamri, Director and Head of Department, Cardiology - Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

Usage of such advanced technologies may provide better outcomes in the long term for patients, thereby improving the quality of life. "We are happy to collaborate with Boston Scientific. For elderly patients who cannot undergo bypass surgery, rotablation procedure comes to the rescue. In this process, a tiny drill powered by compressed air is used to chip away calcium deposits," said Dr Prabhat Kumar, Cardiologist, Medica Magadh Hospital, Patna.

"Once this is done, a balloon angioplasty is carried, and one or more stents are implanted. 85 per cent heart problems can be prevented by following a healthy and physically active lifestyle. In order to achieve this, one should avoid smoking, maintain a healthy weight, limit or avoid alcohol, reduce stress, less intake of fatty food and calcium, control blood pressure, sugar and cholesterol level," added Dr Kumar. Technology is paving the way for an improved medical treatment to help people suffering from cardiovascular diseases (CVD). According to WHO, an estimated 17.9 million people died from CVD in 2016, representing 31 per cent of all global deaths. Out of the 17 million premature deaths, under the age of 70, 37 per cent were caused by CVDs.

"We at Boston Scientific are happy to conduct such workshops which are dedicated to transforming lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. Collaborative workshops like these conducted on latest technological advancements in the Interventional Cardiological space would enable a platform for our doctors in India to discuss how technology has aided the journey of CVD treatments, with next-generation stents and therapies like Intravascular Ultrasound and Rotational Atherectomy as frontrunners that may aid in treatment of artery blockages and other coronary complexities," said Manoj Madhavan, Managing Director, Boston Scientific. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Capello, Wenger, Fraser-Pryce to attend 2020 Laureus Awards

Fabio Capello and Arsene Wenger, two of the most revered football coaches, will attend the upcoming Laureus World Sports Awards here on February 17. They will be joined by three giants of the womens game -- Jill Ellis, former coach of the U...

HP guv awards medals to 58 personnel for their service

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya awarded medals to 58 police, correctional service, fire service, home guards and civil defence personnel during the Investiture Ceremony held at Raj Bhawan here on Tuesday, officials said. The go...

Passenger held with 4 live bullets at IGI Airport

An Italy-bound passenger was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying four live bullets in his baggage, a senior official said on Tuesday. A Central Industrial Security Force official deputed at Terminal-3 o...

PM congratulates Kejriwal for Delhi win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for his partys win in the Delhi assembly elections and wished him the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the national capital. The AAP co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020