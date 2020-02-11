Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prahlad Singh Patel and Gujarat CM to inaugurate event on tourism sector

The event has been organized by the Ministries of Tourism and Culture in cooperation with the Government of Gujarat at Rann of Kutch in Gujarat.

Prahlad Singh Patel and Gujarat CM to inaugurate event on tourism sector
The event has been convened to discuss the importance of Destination Management and Community Participation in the tourism sector. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Minister of State for Tourism and Culture (IC) Shri Prahlad Singh Patel and Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Vijay Rupani will inaugurate the two-day event/meeting on Destination Management and Community Participation, in Gujsraton 13th February 2020. The event has been organized by the Ministries of Tourism and Culture in cooperation with the Government of Gujarat at Rann of Kutch in Gujarat.

The event has been convened to discuss the importance of Destination Management and Community Participation in the tourism sector. The event shall involve speaker sessions by government officials, tourism industry, private sector entrepreneurs, etc. showcasing best practices/case studies from various States & Union Territories in the related field. The meeting shall aid in understanding the concepts & frameworks, approaches, challenges faced in implementation and impact generated by such initiatives on the society &the overall economy.

The event will highlight benefits to local communities by way of imparting skill sets necessary for the prudent hospitality industry and cross-cultural learning exchanges to improve the employability of the local people.

Socio-economic benefits for the community could be enabled by making them lead the development initiatives.

The event aims to encourage constructive discussions and collaboration between various stakeholders for achieving sustainable destinations. Based on recommendations and discussion, a Task Force shall be constituted to document the approach benefits, challenges, recommendations, case studies and proposed way forward action plan to assist in policy formulation and future reference for the stakeholders.

(With Inputs from PIB )

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Govt issues notices in 422 cases involving Rs 12,000 cr under foreign black money law

The Income Tax department has issued notices under foreign black money law in 422 cases involving undisclosed assets and income of over Rs 12,600 crore till December 2019, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. Minister of State for Finance An...

Allahabad Bank Q3 net loss widens to Rs 1,987cr

Allahabad Banks net loss for the quarter to December widened to Rs 1,987 crore as against Rs 732.81 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. The Kolkata-based lenders operating profit rose to Rs 898 crore during the quarter under rev...

UPDATE 1-Cambodia PM says country 'will not bow down' a day before EU trade decision

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen was defiant on Tuesday, a day before the European Union is to decide whether to end the countrys special trade preferences over human rights concerns, saying the nation will not bow down to foreign demands. ...

Ghana Rugby President announces holding of Stakeholders Congress

Mr. Herbert Mensah, President and Board Chairman of Ghana Rugby GhanaRugby.org, announced the holding of a Ghana Rugby Stakeholders Congress from his office in Accra.According to Mensah, the very first thing he and his administration did in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020