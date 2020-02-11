Prahlad Singh Patel and Gujarat CM to inaugurate event on tourism sector

Minister of State for Tourism and Culture (IC) Shri Prahlad Singh Patel and Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Vijay Rupani will inaugurate the two-day event/meeting on Destination Management and Community Participation, in Gujsraton 13th February 2020. The event has been organized by the Ministries of Tourism and Culture in cooperation with the Government of Gujarat at Rann of Kutch in Gujarat.

The event has been convened to discuss the importance of Destination Management and Community Participation in the tourism sector. The event shall involve speaker sessions by government officials, tourism industry, private sector entrepreneurs, etc. showcasing best practices/case studies from various States & Union Territories in the related field. The meeting shall aid in understanding the concepts & frameworks, approaches, challenges faced in implementation and impact generated by such initiatives on the society &the overall economy.

The event will highlight benefits to local communities by way of imparting skill sets necessary for the prudent hospitality industry and cross-cultural learning exchanges to improve the employability of the local people.

Socio-economic benefits for the community could be enabled by making them lead the development initiatives.

The event aims to encourage constructive discussions and collaboration between various stakeholders for achieving sustainable destinations. Based on recommendations and discussion, a Task Force shall be constituted to document the approach benefits, challenges, recommendations, case studies and proposed way forward action plan to assist in policy formulation and future reference for the stakeholders.

(With Inputs from PIB )

