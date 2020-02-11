Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cochin Shipyard Q3 net profit rises 32.42 pc to Rs 169.81 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 19:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 19:05 IST
Cochin Shipyard Q3 net profit rises 32.42 pc to Rs 169.81 cr

State-owned Cochin Shipyard on Tuesday reported a 32.42 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 169.81 crore for the quarter ended December 2019. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 128.23 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Total income rose 23.89 per cent to Rs 950.34 crore as compared with Rs 767.07 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Total expenses stood at Rs 722.12 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 571.43 crore in the year-ago period.

Cochin Shipyard is one of the leading shipbuilding and repair companies in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Govt issues notices in 422 cases involving Rs 12,000 cr under foreign black money law

The Income Tax department has issued notices under foreign black money law in 422 cases involving undisclosed assets and income of over Rs 12,600 crore till December 2019, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. Minister of State for Finance An...

Allahabad Bank Q3 net loss widens to Rs 1,987cr

Allahabad Banks net loss for the quarter to December widened to Rs 1,987 crore as against Rs 732.81 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. The Kolkata-based lenders operating profit rose to Rs 898 crore during the quarter under rev...

UPDATE 1-Cambodia PM says country 'will not bow down' a day before EU trade decision

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen was defiant on Tuesday, a day before the European Union is to decide whether to end the countrys special trade preferences over human rights concerns, saying the nation will not bow down to foreign demands. ...

Ghana Rugby President announces holding of Stakeholders Congress

Mr. Herbert Mensah, President and Board Chairman of Ghana Rugby GhanaRugby.org, announced the holding of a Ghana Rugby Stakeholders Congress from his office in Accra.According to Mensah, the very first thing he and his administration did in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020