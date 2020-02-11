Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee ends unchanged at 71.28 against US dollar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 19:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 19:22 IST
Rupee ends unchanged at 71.28 against US dollar

The Indian rupee settled unchanged at 71.28 against the US dollar on Tuesday ahead of the release of key domestic macroeconomic data. Forex traders said the rupee continued to consolidate in a narrow range ahead of inflation and industrial production figures scheduled to be released on Wednesday.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened on a positive note at 71.23. During the day, it saw a high of 71.19 and a low of 71.33. The Indian currency finally finished at 71.28, same as its previous close on Monday.

"Expectation is that inflation could inch higher and the same time IIP could witness slower growth. Weaker-than-expected number could keep the currency under pressure. We expect the USD/INR (Spot) to quote in the range of 71.25 and 71.80," said Gaurang Somaiyaa, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. "The local currency under-performed among Asian currencies as result of Delhi Assembly election (which) marked third setback for BJP, after losing Jharkhand and Maharashtra," said V K Sharma, Head PCG and Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party was on Tuesday set for a resounding victory in the Delhi assembly elections to retain power for the third term. AAP was leading in 63 seats, the BJP in seven constituencies while the Congress drew a blank in the 70-member assembly, according to the latest vote tally.

"Undertone is positive for rupee as overall Crude prices at bottom levels support rupee which is less to depreciate in case of Crude trading near lows," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.01 per cent to 98.82.

The 10-year Indian government bond yield was at 6.47 per cent. Meanwhile, Brent crude rose 2.18 per cent to trade at USD 54.43 per barrel.

Broadly, crude prices have seen some moderation in the past few sessions over demand slump amid rising coronavirus cases in China and other regions. On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 236.52 points, or 0.58 per cent, higher at 41,216.14. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 76.40 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 12,107.90.

Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 209.39 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data. The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 71.3046 and for rupee/euro at 78.1118. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 92.0162 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 64.93.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Will request state government to form OBC commission in state: NCBC chairperson

National Commission for Backward Classes NCBC chairperson Bhagwan Lal Sahani on Tuesday said that he will raise the issue of reservation for other backward classes with state secretary and would request the state government to resolve the m...

Gulmarg to host national winter games from March 7

The world famous ski destination Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir is all set to host a five-day national winter games from March 7 under the Khelo India programme, officials said on Tuesday. Sports secretary Sarmad Hafeez reviewed arrangements ...

Shoppers Stop penalised for unfair trade practice by consumer

A consumer forum here has held retail chain Shoppers Stop Limited guilty of unfair trade practice and directed it to refund a customer Rs 69.50 charged as Value Added Tax VAT. The Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum also asked Shoppers Stop ...

India to host 1st BIMSTEC drug crime conf in Delhi this week; Shah to inaugurate

India will host the first-ever BIMSTEC nations conference on combating drug trafficking in the national capital this week and it is expected to be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, officials said on Tuesday. The Narcotics Contro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020