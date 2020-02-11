Waste Management should be recognized as an Industry in India: Dr. S. C. Sharma, Convenor, WMSS 2020

Eminent energy expert, Dr. S. C. Sharma has emphasized that waste management should be recognized as an industry in India to tap its potential of investments, producing valuable and sustainable products, and job creation.

"Waste Management in India has the potential to generate valuable products to the tune of USD 25-50 billion per year. We have the potential of producing 20-25 million standard cubic meter (SCM) of biomethane which will have a value of USD 7-8 billion in the international market," said Dr. S. C. Sharma in an exclusive interview to Devdiscourse. Sharma was speaking to Devdiscourse on the sidelines of the Waste Management Series of Summits (WMSS) 2020 organized in New Delhi on 30th and 31st January in which Devdiscourse participated as a media partner. "If waste management is managed properly, it could generate employment for about 4-5 crore people," he added. He highlighted that the waste which has become a problem in India has a huge potential for producing wealth and job creation. Click here to see the full interview:

He also emphasized the need for a national level nodal agency for waste management. "There are some rules for waste management but there is no policy for waste management in India. There is a great need for an integrated and holistic waste management policy which includes some budgetary allocation, broad guidelines, technological assistance, research facilities and rules for waste management," he added. India is presently generating about 70 million tonnes of solid municipal waste which would multiply with the increasing urbanization. The problem of waste will increase many times if it is not managed properly", said Sharma.

Dr. Sharma had been deeply associated with developing national energy policies including Oil and gas sector exploration & production, refining & marketing, renewable energy policies, solar mission, creation of national clean energy funds (NCEF). He had estimated India's position on carbon emission sustainability presented at COP-15 in Copenhagen in December 2009. He had been a member of a number of global energy institutions like G-20 Clean Energy Ministerial, UN-Energy Sustainability group and bilateral energy cooperations with OECD countries including the USA, Canada, Australia, and the European Union.

