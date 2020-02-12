Left Menu
Barrie Sheers appointed as OCP Business Leader for Microsoft Asia

Sheers will be succeeded as New Zealand GM by current Enterprise Director, Vanessa Sorenson.

Kiwi-born Sheers joined Microsoft New Zealand as Managing Director in 2015, having previously worked in executive leadership positions in Asia for the likes of Dell, Quest, and Sybase. Image Credit: ANI

Microsoft New Zealand General Manager, Barrie Sheers, has been appointed as One Commercial Partner (OCP) Regional Business Leader for Microsoft Asia. Sheers will be succeeded as New Zealand GM by current Enterprise Director, Vanessa Sorenson.

"I'm amazed by what a formative and exciting time it's been," Sheers said. "I joined this organization at such a critical time when the company was returning to an unprecedented level of innovation, trust, and relevance. I am both humbled and privileged to have played even a small role in that moment of Microsoft's incredible history. And with Vanessa taking over as GM I believe we have an incredible succession plan in place, which will see Microsoft New Zealand move from strength to strength."

Vanessa Sorenson will become Microsoft New Zealand General Manager from 1 April. She joined Microsoft in October 2017 after more than two decades at Spark, most recently as General Manager. Since becoming Enterprise Director, she has been instrumental in building Microsoft's relationships with key business customers and is also a noted champion of diversity and inclusion across the tech industry.

As the Enterprise Director, Sorenson achieved key customer wins and built strong senior-level relationships with Microsoft's Enterprise customers. Her leadership and focus on transforming the business, delivering growth and nurturing new talent have had a fundamental impact on Microsoft New Zealand. "Passion, innovation, determination, and humor – that's the power-combination Vanessa brings to this role," said Sheers. "And it's this combination that will ensure New Zealand continues to punch above its weight."

"My past three years have been a huge learning journey, and I'm thrilled to be in the privileged position of leading the New Zealand business," Sorenson said. "Working alongside the best talent I have ever come across, and with the strong growth and trust Barrie has helped us create, I see so much potential ahead. I feel incredibly excited to be taking over from Barrie, who is leaving Microsoft NZ in such great shape for the future."

Kiwi-born Sheers joined Microsoft New Zealand as Managing Director in 2015, having previously worked in executive leadership positions in Asia for the likes of Dell, Quest, and Sybase. His new role in driving Microsoft's OCP strategy takes him full-circle, seeing him working closely with country managers and business directors across the Asia-Pacific region.

Microsoft's OCP organization harnesses the power of partnership to drive digital transformation for customers. With a shared commitment to growth and profitability for partners and customers alike, Microsoft delivers the innovative products, programs, services, and tools its powerful ecosystem of partner organizations need to succeed and grow.

"For me, OCP is one of the most interesting and dynamic areas of the business today. Having spent a decade running IT businesses in Asia, I am very happy to be returning to this amazingly diverse, vibrant and exciting region with a partner ecosystem to match," Sheers said.

Microsoft's Senior Director of OCP Field Strategy and Operations, Camille Mazo, acknowledged Sheers' legacy.

"We are very pleased to welcome Barrie to OCP. His leadership helped the New Zealand business more than double since 2015, win top global subsidiary twice, strengthen relationships with partners and customers, differentiate and take market share from competitors, and fully embrace a diversity and inclusion culture benefiting everyone. Barrie's business acumen and track record of success will be a great addition to our organization."

