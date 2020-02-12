Thailand forecast to export 7.5 mln T of rice in 2020 - exporters association
Thailand is expected to export 7.5 million tonnes of rice in 2020, the lowest since 2013, the Thai Rice Exporters Association said on Wednesday.
The association cited the drought, which has already hit central, northern and northeastern farming region, fluctuation in the currency exchange, and stronger competition from India, Vietnam, China and Myanmar, as main factors for the expected drop in exports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
