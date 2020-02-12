Left Menu
Thailand forecast to export 7.5 mln T of rice in 2020 - exporters association

  • Reuters
  • Bangkok
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 09:43 IST
  • Created: 12-02-2020 09:37 IST
(Representative Image)

Thailand is expected to export 7.5 million tonnes of rice in 2020, the lowest since 2013, the Thai Rice Exporters Association said on Wednesday.

The association cited the drought, which has already hit central, northern and northeastern farming region, fluctuation in the currency exchange, and stronger competition from India, Vietnam, China and Myanmar, as main factors for the expected drop in exports.

