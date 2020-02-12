Samsung launches Galaxy S20 flagship smartphones

South Korean electronics major Samsung has unveiled Galaxy S20, a new series of flagship devices featuring 5G and artificial intelligence camera technology, to strengthen its position in the high-end smartphone market. "As we enter this new decade, 5G will completely change how we communicate... Galaxy S20 variants - Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra - come with 5G connectivity," Samsung Electronics President and Head of Mobile Communications Business TM Roh said in a statement.

The company said Galaxy S20 series introduces artificial intelligence (AI) camera technologies and is build for future of communications. The South Korean firm has been witnessing strong competition in the premium mobile phone space from Apple's iPhone and OnePlus.

The Galaxy S20 series, unveiled here at Samsung's 'Unpacked 2020' event, also features a new, secure processor that protects against hardware-based attacks. According to the company, the new phones have significantly increased camera resolution. S20 and S20+ have a 64MP camera and S20 Ultra has 108MP camera.

The new phones will be available from March 6, priced between USD 999 and USD 1,399, the company said. At the event, Samsung also unveiled a second new smartphone called Galaxy Z Flip - the company's second folding phone which is different from the first which was called the Galaxy Fold.

It will be launched on February 14 at a price of USD 1,380. The company said that the Flip's screen could be folded and unfolded over 200,000 times.

