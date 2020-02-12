Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung launches Galaxy S20 flagship smartphones

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sanfrancisco
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 10:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 10:18 IST
Samsung launches Galaxy S20 flagship smartphones
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Korean electronics major Samsung has unveiled Galaxy S20, a new series of flagship devices featuring 5G and artificial intelligence camera technology, to strengthen its position in the high-end smartphone market. "As we enter this new decade, 5G will completely change how we communicate... Galaxy S20 variants - Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra - come with 5G connectivity," Samsung Electronics President and Head of Mobile Communications Business TM Roh said in a statement.

The company said Galaxy S20 series introduces artificial intelligence (AI) camera technologies and is build for future of communications. The South Korean firm has been witnessing strong competition in the premium mobile phone space from Apple's iPhone and OnePlus.

The Galaxy S20 series, unveiled here at Samsung's 'Unpacked 2020' event, also features a new, secure processor that protects against hardware-based attacks. According to the company, the new phones have significantly increased camera resolution. S20 and S20+ have a 64MP camera and S20 Ultra has 108MP camera.

The new phones will be available from March 6, priced between USD 999 and USD 1,399, the company said. At the event, Samsung also unveiled a second new smartphone called Galaxy Z Flip - the company's second folding phone which is different from the first which was called the Galaxy Fold.

It will be launched on February 14 at a price of USD 1,380. The company said that the Flip's screen could be folded and unfolded over 200,000 times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Humpy wins, Harika loses in Cairns Cup

Indian players had mixed fortunes in the fifth round of the Cairns Cup Chess here with Koneru Humpy posting a win and D Harika suffering a defeat. Humpy returned to winning ways with a superb victory against overnight leader Nana Dzagnidze ...

Will put all my actors in an unseen space in 'Atrangi Re', says Aanand L Rai 

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai on Wednesday said he will be presenting actors Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in a never seen before avatar in his next directorial Atrangi Re. The film, which reunites Dhanush and Aanand after their 2013 cri...

China's GDP goal on track despite virus impact -govt economist

China will be able to achieve its long-term goal of doubling gross domestic product and incomes this year despite the impact from a conoravirus outbreak, an influential economist at a top government think tank said on Wednesday. The virus o...

U.S. judge drops some charges against Theranos's Holmes, leaves wire fraud

A federal judge late on Tuesday dismissed some charges against Theranos Inc founder Elizabeth Holmes, but let stand wire fraud charges accusing her and an associate of misleading patients about the abilities of her companys blood tests. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020