Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zinnov Zones 2019 Rates Sonata Software as a Leader in Engineering R&D Services in Enterprise Software and Consumer Software Categories

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 10:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 10:36 IST
Zinnov Zones 2019 Rates Sonata Software as a Leader in Engineering R&D Services in Enterprise Software and Consumer Software Categories

BENGALURU, India , Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software is rated as a leader in Engineering R&D services by Zinnov Zones 2019 in enterprise software and consumer software categories. According to Zinnov, Sonata software is a leader across both enterprise and consumer software categories in the Zinnov Zones 2019 ratings. The firm has a robust software product engineering heritage with a platform led digital transformation focus. Its increasing onshore presence and investments in new age areas such as DevOpS and advanced analytics have further strengthened its position over the years.

Zinnov Zones 2019 rates Sonata Software as a Leader in Engineering R&D Services in enterprise software and consumer software categories

Zinnov Zones for Product Engineering Services is an annual rating from Zinnov for Global Technology Service Providers to assess the provider's capability in Engineering R&D Services. This year Zinnov evaluated 38 service providers across the globe and Sonata has been rated as a leader for its capability to perform concept to go to market, ability to foster innovation through IPs, and ability to handle ER&D services for large ISVs. Read more on Zinnov's ER&D services here.

Srinivas Vuppala, Head of ISV and Cloud, Sonata Software said, "Sonata's leadership in Engineering R&D services by Zinnov is a recognition of our continuous endeavour in delivering best in class engineering and products through our unique platform engineering capabilities from our world-class development centres. Our unique approach through proprietary platforms and engineering tools ensures faster modernization for our customers in their ability to fulfil the digital demands of their end customers."

Learn more about Sonata's Engineering R&D services here.

About Sonata Software

About Zinnov

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1088868/Zinnov_Zones_Sonata_Software.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1088869/Zinnov_Zones_Rates_Sonata_2019.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689012/Sonata_Software_Logo.jpg PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus outbreak

Airlines are suspending flights to China in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak. Below are details in alphabetical orderAIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELLED ALL CHINA FLIGHTS American Airlines - extends suspension of China and Hong Kong fligh...

NLC India reports 18 pc growth in Q3 total income at Rs 2,437 crore

Navratna central public sector enterprise NLC India has reported 18 per cent growth in its total income during the third quarter ended December at Rs 2,437 crore as compared to Rs 2,070 crore in the same period of the previous year. For the...

Gourde scores in OT to lift Lightning over Pens

Yanni Gourde roofed a shot from 10 feet at 245 of overtime Tuesday night to lift the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning to their eighth win in a row, 2-1 over the Pittsburgh Penguins. It was Gourdes first goal in 36 games dating to Nov. 25.Temper...

Humpy wins, Harika loses in Cairns Cup

Indian players had mixed fortunes in the fifth round of the Cairns Cup Chess here with Koneru Humpy posting a win and D Harika suffering a defeat. Humpy returned to winning ways with a superb victory against overnight leader Nana Dzagnidze ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020