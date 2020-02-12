Left Menu
Development News Edition

India auto production to shrink by 8.3 pc in 2020; coronavirus spread may hit supply chain: Fitch

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 11:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 11:31 IST
India auto production to shrink by 8.3 pc in 2020; coronavirus spread may hit supply chain: Fitch
Image Credit:

Fitch Solutions on Wednesday said it expects vehicle production in India to contract by 8.3 percent in 2020 as the auto industry faces increasing risk of a supply shortage due to China's coronavirus outbreak, possibly hitting domestic output if the virus spreads in the country. In China, where the virus originated, automotive manufacturers have halted production in order to limit the congregation of people and reduce the exposure of its population to possible infection and "we see India adopting similar policies if the virus spreads throughout the country," it said.

Given that India's health care system is ill-equipped to deal with a large scale epidemic, the rating agency said: "the impact on Indian autos will be much larger because the virus will likely spread much faster in the country when compared to China". Furthermore, because China is one of India's largest supplier of automotive components, a slowdown in the supply of China-made components will lead to shortages in India and could force auto makers to slow or stop production.

As a result, we forecast vehicle production in India will contract by 8.3 percent for 2020, following an estimated contraction of 13.2 percent in 2019. The agency said that it believes that the weak domestic demand for new vehicles will see India's vehicle production continue to contract in 2020.

"China supplies India with between 10-30 percent of its automotive components, and this could be two to three times higher when looking at India's EV segment, which highlights just how exposed India's automotive manufacturing industry is to the slowdown of vehicle Chinese component manufacturing," it said. Fitch also believes that the protectionist policies presented in the country's 2020 Budget with regards to electric vehicles will offer some upside potential for local EV production, but it will be accompanied by increased trade risk.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-Coronavirus cases fall, experts disagree over whether peak is near

China on Wednesday reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases since late January, lending weight to a prediction from its senior medical adviser that the outbreak could be over by April. Global markets took heart from the outlook b...

Taiwan says it didn't need China's permission for WHO meeting

Taiwans presence at a World Health Organization WHO meeting this week on the new coronavirus was the result of direct talks between the island and the body, and did not require Chinas permission, Taiwans Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.T...

UPDATE 9-Sanders narrowly beats Buttigieg in New Hampshire Democratic primary, Biden finishes fifth

Adds delegate count, quotes details By John Whitesides and Amanda BeckerMANCHESTER, N.H., Feb 11 - Bernie Sanders narrowly won New Hampshires Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, solidifying his front-runner status in the White House...

Nitin Menon only Indian, record six women in ICC match-officials' list for women's T20

Nitin Memon is the lone Indian in the ICCs list of umpires for the upcoming Womens T20 World Cup in Australia, where an unprecedented six women will be in the match officials team for the tournament. As announced earlier, Indias GS Lakshmi ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020