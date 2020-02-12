Maveric Systems Strengthens its Leadership Team

~Appoints Ramesh Vasamsetti to accelerate transformation and innovation in its Quality Engineering business~

Chennai, 12 February, 2020: Banking technology transformation specialist Maveric Systems today announced the appointment of Ramesh Vasamsetti, as a Director in the Quality Engineering (QE) business. After spending more than 2 years with HSBC as a Global Head of QE Practice. He will be driving the strategic priorities of Maveric’s QE business, with a broader vision of growing and expanding innovation and transformational QE solutions.

Ramesh will be an important catalyst in Maveric’s current growth mission to double its revenues over the next three years. He will raise the bar for customer success by building and positioning specialised QE solutions focused on speed and scale. Further, these solutions would embrace AI/ML based features to redefine operational efficiencies.

Speaking on the appointment, N.N.Subramanian (Subbu), Co-Founder and Head of QE Business, Maveric Systems said, “We are extremely delighted to have Ramesh in our team. He will take the lead role in expanding our QE competencies, with cutting edge solutions that assure continuous quality. His vast experience in global QE practices will be extremely valuable for our priority and key banking customers across Middle-East and Europe”.

Commenting on his appointment, Ramesh said, “I am extremely pleased to be a part of Maveric. I am looking forward to work with a highly passionate team and apply my experience for enabling Maveric’s customers re-engineer their quality approach for faster defect detection and early resolution in the new age digital landscape”, Adding, “Today’s experience centric economy calls for an ability to adopt new age tech platforms faster. QE practices should be able to understand the intricacies and capabilities of these platforms and adopt cross industry expert technologies, tailored to the customer context”.

Ramesh has led world-class quality engineering practices and delivery functions for some of the leading customer brands. He has deep understanding of banking business and technology transformation with expertise cutting across Research & Development, Product Development, Process Re-engineering, Agile/DevOps enablement, Strategic Planning and Consulting Services.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.