Govt focussing on khadi, village industries to boost job creation: Gadkari

The government is targeting khadi and village industries to boost job creation in the rural and tribal areas and improve purchasing power of people, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said. "Our focus is on village industries including honey, kulhads, bamboo, fishing, bio-fuels towards employment generation in the agriculture, rural and tribal sectors and to enhance their purchasing power through favourable policies," Gadkari told PTI.

The minister for MSME and Road Transport & Highways shared that a special emphasis is being accorded to 115 aspirant districts across the country to achieve these objectives. Gadkari said he foresees a huge demand for honey going forward, with growing health awareness among the masses and an untapped potential market for products like honey sachets, biscuits and chocolates, which can be leveraged to generate employment.

The khadi, village and coir industries come under the MSME ministry helmed by Gadkari.

