Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore's UOB allocates $2.2 bln for companies impacted by coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 15:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 15:29 IST
Singapore's UOB allocates $2.2 bln for companies impacted by coronavirus
File photo Image Credit: Facebook/UOB

Singapore lender United Overseas Bank (UOB) said on Wednesday it has allocated S$3 billion ($2.16 billion) to companies in the city-state as relief assistance to help tide them over during the coronavirus outbreak.

"In the face of the likely economic fallout and its impact on industries and businesses, UOB sees the need to help its corporate clients, in particular the SMEs (small-and-medium enterprises), in addressing their near-term liquidity needs," it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Philippine military backs defence divorce from U.S.

The Philippine military on Wednesday stood by the presidents decision to scrap a security agreement with the United States, saying the country could now develop its own defense capabilities and alliances and would do fine without it.The mil...

UPDATE 7-Japan cruise ship coronavirus cases climb to 175, including quarantine officer

Another 39 people have tested positive for the coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Japan, with one quarantine officer also infected, bringing the total to 175, the health ministry said on Wednesday.The Diamond Pri...

UPDATE 1-Pakistani Islamist accused of Mumbai attacks jailed for terrorism financing

Hafiz Saeed, accused by India and the United States of masterminding the 2008 attacks in Mumbai, was jailed for 11 years in Pakistan on Wednesday on terrorism financing charges, a government prosecutor and defence lawyer said. The ruling ca...

FIH award a huge motivation to work harder for country: Vivek Sagar Prasad

Indias Vivek Sagar Prasad says winning the FIH Rising Star of the Year award will push him to work hard and achieve greater feats in the coming times. Back in January 2018, when 17-year-old Prasad was given the opportunity to represent the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020