Left Menu
Development News Edition

Accelerated surgery in patients with hip fracture has substantial benefits, state medical practitioners

Medical researchers from across the world including India have discovered through a global trial, that accelerated time to surgery after a hip fracture diagnosis result in a lower risk of delirium and urinary tract infections.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 15:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 15:34 IST
Accelerated surgery in patients with hip fracture has substantial benefits, state medical practitioners
Population Health Research Institute. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Feb 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Medical researchers from across the world including India have discovered through a global trial, that accelerated time to surgery after a hip fracture diagnosis result in a lower risk of delirium and urinary tract infections. The path-breaking research titled-HIP Fracture Accelerated Surgical TreaTment And Care tracK (HIP ATTACK) Trial was presented on Sunday at the Orthopaedic Research Society (ORS) 2020 Annual Meeting and published in The Lancet.

The research was led by researchers of the Population Health Research Institute (PHRI) of McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) in Hamilton, Canada and involved 2,970 people at 69 sites across 17 countries. In India, the investigation was led by Narayana Health. Dr Alben Sigamani, Group Head of Clinical Research Narayana Health, Bangalore and Dr Parag Sancheti Chairman & Managing Director, Sancheti Hospital led a team of orthopedic surgeons from 11 hospitals to recruit 471 patients.

Sancheti Hospital and CMC Ludhiana (Dr Bobby John) recruited over 100 patients. Government Medical College Hospital (Dr Alen Sigamani), JIPMER (Dr Adinarayanan), The Baptist Hospital (Dr Niranjan) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Dr Vijay Sharma) contributed over 40 patients each. "India has been seeing a steady rise in the elderly population and many of them require surgery for various conditions. This trial is very unique in helping us gather evidence about managing an emergency situation common among elderly patients. It is the first-ever trial that has shown a clear benefit in performing emergency surgery in patients having a hip fracture", elaborated Dr Alben Sigamani, Group Head of Clinical Research Narayana Health.

The main funding for the HIP ATTACK trial came from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, the Ontario Strategy for Patient-Oriented Research Support Unit, and the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Philippine military backs defence divorce from U.S.

The Philippine military on Wednesday stood by the presidents decision to scrap a security agreement with the United States, saying the country could now develop its own defense capabilities and alliances and would do fine without it.The mil...

UPDATE 7-Japan cruise ship coronavirus cases climb to 175, including quarantine officer

Another 39 people have tested positive for the coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Japan, with one quarantine officer also infected, bringing the total to 175, the health ministry said on Wednesday.The Diamond Pri...

UPDATE 1-Pakistani Islamist accused of Mumbai attacks jailed for terrorism financing

Hafiz Saeed, accused by India and the United States of masterminding the 2008 attacks in Mumbai, was jailed for 11 years in Pakistan on Wednesday on terrorism financing charges, a government prosecutor and defence lawyer said. The ruling ca...

FIH award a huge motivation to work harder for country: Vivek Sagar Prasad

Indias Vivek Sagar Prasad says winning the FIH Rising Star of the Year award will push him to work hard and achieve greater feats in the coming times. Back in January 2018, when 17-year-old Prasad was given the opportunity to represent the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020