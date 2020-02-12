Bengaluru, Feb 12 (PTI) Following are today's
Following are today'sVegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce MarketingCommittee (APMC), Rates per Quintal
Cauliflower 100-1500, Brinjal 300-2800, Tomato 100-2000,Bitter Gourd 700-2400, Bottle Gourd 100-1200, Ash Gourd1800-2000, Green Chilly 950-3000, Banana green 588-3500,Beans 400-2600, Green Ginger 1700-5200, Carrot 1500-3700,Cabbage 300-921, Ladies Finger 700-2500, Snakegourd 400-1200,Beetroot 300-2500, Cucumbar 100-1000, Ridgeguard 200-2500,Raddish 100-2400, Capsicum 1600-2400, Drumstick 4000-10000,Sweet Pumpkin 156-1000, Knool Khol 300-2000, Lime 100-3200
PTI DVRRBS RBS
