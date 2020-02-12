Nutanix officially commissions new India headquarters in Bengaluru
Infrastructure software vendor Nutanix announced on Wednesday it has officially commissioned its new India headquarters. The new 2,00,000 square feet Bengaluru headquarters brings together the sales, engineering, research and development, service and support functions under one roof, the NASDAQ- listed company said in a statement.
The facility has been developed to maximize the Nutanix presence in the city, attract more engineering and support staff, and further showcase the company's expansive portfolio of enterprise solutions - to grow its regional client base, it said. Nutanix had recently appointed Balakrishnan Anantharaman as Vice President and Managing Director of Sales for India and SAARC, the statement noted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
