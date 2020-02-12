Cabinet apprised of India and Iceland partnership in Fisheries field

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, was apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between India and Iceland in the field of Fisheries. The MoU was signed on 10th September 2019.

The salient features of the MoU are:

Creation of facilities for exchange of scientists and technical experts and their proper placement, especially in areas of estimating Total Allowable Catches in offshore and deep-sea areas;

Provision of training to fisheries professionals from key fisheries institutions in the various management aspects on areas of modern fisheries management and fish processing

Exchange of scientific literature research findings and other information.Exchange of experts/expertise to study the prospects of fishing. Processing and marketing of products from high seas fisheries for entrepreneurship development.

The MoU will strengthen the existing friendly relations between India and Iceland and will enhance consultation and cooperation on Fisheries including consultation on bilateral issues.

(With Inputs from PIB)

