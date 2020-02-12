Star Health launches outpatient care policy Chennai, Feb 12 (PTI): Private health insurer Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd on Wednesday unveiled its Outpatient Care policy, covering consultation, tests and medical bills, among others. The policy is for customers in the age group of 18 to 50 years and also covers dependent children upto the age of 25 years.

A maximum of six members of a family can avail the policy. "There are ailments that do not require in-patient hospitalisation and these come under outpatient care. Since such costs can be substantial at times, we at Star Health introduced Star Outpatient Care Insurance policy", company Managing Director Anand Roy said in a press release.

The policy term is for one year and it is available as individual and also family floater plan, it said. Various plans are on offer with sum insured options available upto Rs one lakh.

The policy covers diagnostics, physiotherapy, pharmacy expenses as well as ophthalmic treatment arising out of any accidental injuries,the release added..

