GE Shipping profit rises 11 pc to Rs 331 cr in Dec quarter

The Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd (GE Shipping) on Wednesday reported a 10.7 percent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 330.71 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The country's largest private ship liner had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 298.63 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated revenue of operations increased to Rs 1,077.35 crore, compared with Rs 971.17 crore a year ago, the filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

