Left Menu
Development News Edition

Payment to states delayed due to low realisation of GST compensation cess: FM

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 19:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 19:42 IST
Payment to states delayed due to low realisation of GST compensation cess: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said inadequate realisation of GST compensation cess is delaying the payment to states and that the Centre was not according any differential treatment to states. The minister also said the government is committed to paying to states as per the provisions of the GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017.

At the time of the introduction of GST, it was agreed that the Centre would compensate states for shortfall in GST collections as per a defined formula. "Now, there has been a delay in giving the 14 per cent compensation and we are running late in giving it timely," she said.

The delays are because the compensation cess was not adequate to pay up the 14 per cent which was committed, she said, adding, devolution of taxes to states is committed as per the law. "There cannot be any tweaking here. Formula is given by the finance commission and the formula is given by the GST Act...That has nothing to do with me saying, I don't like XYZ state, so, I won't give...But if the revenue collection itself has gone down, of course the portion which goes to states will be lesser," she said at Times Now Summit here.

When asked whether the government acknowledges that there is a slowdown in the economy, Sitharaman said the government is not in a denial mode and working on to address concerns of various sectors depending on need. Referring to opposition parties' barbs that the government had so many budgets even after unveiling Union Budget in July 2019, she said: "From July to February, there are people who tell me you presented a Budget every weekend, which means I've been acting on it".

However, the minister also quipped she does not use certain jargons and terminology, which people wanted her to use. She further said there is a criticism that the government is in denial mode as it was "not saying" whether the economy is in a cyclical or structural slowdown, or stagflation.

"Each one would want me to say the way in which he would want me to say and if I don't, then they say the government is in denial," the minister asserted. Emphasising that there are signs of recovery in some sectors, she said, Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection has consistently been rising since the last three months.

Since November, she said, GST collection has seen a growth and the collection has been over Rs 1 lakh crore each in the past three months. This indicates revenue collection has improved. It means that commercial and economic activity is back on its feet, she said, adding, the capital expenditure between April-November has been increased by 22 per cent.

In order to raise consumption, she said, the government has increased allocation to PM-KISAN, MNREGA and Direct Benefit Transfer under various heads. Expressing happiness over the RBI's decision to ease Cash Reserve Ratio, Sitharaman said, this will help increase banks lending towards housing, auto and MSME sectors.

She said the concerns regarding slump in consumption were being taken care of and the government was taking steps to promote exports. "So the four engines you talk about constantly -- public investment, private investment, private consumption, and exports -- are all being given a push. Otherwise, why would you have green shoots? So the government is acting, revenue is improving," she said.

When asked what the government was doing to bring back to the country 72 Indians facing charges of financial irregularities, she said, the government has not stopped pursuing the cases. "These people were happily living in India...and once they knew that the government was after them, they fled the country.

"...We're not going to stop at anything else but get them back to the country to face the law of the land. So, they may choose to run away from this country, but they can't run away from the Indian legal system," she added. Asked if Delhi Assembly election result was a setback for BJP, Sitharaman said, "We have not lost Delhi. Delhi was with Aam Aadmi Party...we give out best in every election".

While AAP only retained power in Delhi, the vote share of BJP has gone up in Delhi, she emphasised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Mexico says number of migrants in "Remain in Mexico" program drops sharply

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday that the number of migrants awaiting the outcome of their U.S. immigration cases in Mexico has fallen from 50,000 to about 2,500.Since January 2019, the administration of U.S. Presid...

UPDATE 2-Nissan sues Ghosn for damages, risks plunging to loss

Nissan Motor Co could be heading for its first quarterly loss in more than a decade, three company sources said on Wednesday, as news emerged the Japanese carmaker is seeking 91 million in damages from ousted former boss Carlos Ghosn. Japan...

Samsung's 108MP HM1 image sensor features industry’s first Nonacell technology

Semiconductor giant Samsung introduced today its next-generation 108-megapixel image sensor, Samsung ISOCELL Bright HM1, that absorbs maximum light to deliver brighter and more detailed images, even under extreme lighting conditions.Featuri...

MP: Five held for hunting chital, transporting its meat

Five persons were arrested on Wednesday from Jabalpur district in Madhya Pradesh for transporting meat of a chital in an SUV after hunting it in neighbouring Katni district, police said. A police officer said the accused had hunted the dee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020