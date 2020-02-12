Left Menu
Development News Edition

Joining exodus list, now Vodafone pulls out from Mobile World Congress 2020

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 20:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 20:58 IST
Joining exodus list, now Vodafone pulls out from Mobile World Congress 2020

Joining a list of big global firms pulling out from the Mobile World Congress, British telecom major Vodafone, a board member of GSM Association, on Wednesday said it will also give a miss to the event this year due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Many big and small firms including some of the sponsors have already announced their withdrawal from the world's largest telecom sector event organised by the GSM Association (GSMA) annually in February at Barcelona in Spain.

"Vodafone has been carefully monitoring the news on the coronavirus and has noted the recent warning from the World Health Organisation. After careful consideration, we have decided to withdraw from this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona," Vodafone said in a statement. The company said that it will look forward to attending the next Mobile World Congress.

Earlier, Nokia, HMD Global, Tanla Solutions and some other companies had announced their withdrawal from MWC 2020. "Nokia has taken the decision to withdraw from MWC 2020 after a full assessment of the risks related to a fast-moving situation. Primary focus has been to safeguard the health and well-being of employees and others while also recognizing responsibility to the industry and customers," Nokia said in a statement.

Ericsson has already announced to have pulled out of the event. This withdrawal leaves only Huawei, ZTE and Samsung among top telecom network gear maker firms continuing with their plan to participate in the MWC 2020. Many leading companies including Cisco, LG, Vivo, NTT Docomo, Sony, Amazon, Facebook, Mediatek, Intel, Nvidia etc have withdrawn their participation from the annual telecom sector event.

"We have made the difficult decision to withdraw from participating in Mobile World Congress scheduled for February 24-27 in Barcelona due to concerns about the current outbreak of Coronavirus," Cisco said in a statement. BSE listed Tanla Solutions said that the company said that "It's unfortunate that we will miss the networking opportunities at MWC this year but we cannot risk the health of our employees."

GSM Association, organiser of Mobile World Congress, said that the coronavirus issue has created disruption for attendees specially 5,000-6,000 attendees from China. However, the global telecom industry body maintained that the event will continue as per schedule with extra precautions and stringent screening mechanism. "We are grateful for the preventative measures our Chinese exhibitors have put in place, notably ZTE and Huawei. Today, the GSMA is moving ahead as planned and will host MWC Barcelona 24-27 February 2020. While the GSMA confirms some large exhibitors have decided not to come to the show this year with others still contemplating next steps, we remain more than 2,800 exhibitors strong," GSMA said in reply to an email query on Tuesday.

There have been reports that the board of GSMA is scheduled to meet on Friday to discuss the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Russian ex-prison official jailed for extortion kills himself in court

A former top Russian prison official reportedly suffering from advanced cancer killed himself in court with a shot to the chest on Wednesday, shortly after getting a three-year sentence for extortion, Russian news agencies reported. Viktor ...

UPDATE 3-Trump hails Barr for 'taking charge' of Stone case; Democrats vow probe

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised Attorney General William Barr for taking charge of the case against his long-time adviser and friend Roger Stone, as Democrats pushed investigations into the Justice Departments actions. The ...

FACTBOX-Sport-Events affected due to coronavirus epidemic

The following is a list of international sports events affected by the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 1,100 people and infected more than 44,000 in China after it first emerged in Wuhan, Hubei province, late last yearATHLETI...

Scolded by parents, 4 boys flee home; traced

Four teenagers, who had fled their homes after being scolded by their parents, were traced here on Wednesday, a police official said.The four boys, aged 12-15, are from Gonda Atas village in Vrindaban Kotwali. They were spotted on a foot ov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020