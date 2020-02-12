Left Menu
Development News Edition

Increasing Focus on Natural Skin Care Products Triggers Demand for Suitable Preservatives

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Santa Clara
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 22:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 22:05 IST
Increasing Focus on Natural Skin Care Products Triggers Demand for Suitable Preservatives

Growing consumer concern about the safety of preservatives in personal care and cosmetic products has led to their increased scrutiny by regulatory bodies. The global market for personal care and cosmetics preservatives will reach $533.8 million by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% between 2018 and 2023. The demand for preservatives is anticipated to reach 125.0 kilotons by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.0%, attributed to the rising consumption from the personal care industry, specifically.

"Increasing demand for natural skincare and personal hygiene products has resulted in new research opportunities for organic and natural preservatives," said Raghu Tantry, Principal Consultant, Chemicals and Materials at Frost & Sullivan. "However, as the use of such ingredients raises the risk of microbial contamination, manufacturers are developing natural preservatives that can be suitably combined with the active ingredients found in most cosmetics."

Frost & Sullivan's latest research, Growth Opportunities for the Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market, Forecast to 2023, offers a thorough analysis of the market drivers and restraints, industry challenges, regional trends, product and technology disruptors, and detailed revenue and unit shipment forecasts through the year 2023. Additionally, the research highlights key opportunities that market participants can capitalize on to augment growth.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/3zs.

"The interest for personal care and cosmetic preservatives was highest from the skincare segment, followed by medicated skincare and hygiene care products," noted Tantry. "Rising demand for natural preservatives for baby care applications is anticipated to further boost the preservatives market towards growth."

North America will hold the major unit shipment share of 51.1% of the global personal care and cosmetic preservatives market by 2023. The region will continue to dominate the preservatives market through 2023. Europeis expected to be the fastest-growing region for this market with a CAGR of 7.2%. This growth is attributed to the market developments in the natural preservatives segment and increasing investments by the existing and newer preservative manufacturers in the region.

Preservatives manufacturers can also explore the growth opportunities in:

  • Changing consumer preferences based on social media influence and increasing beauty consciousness among all age groups.
  • Innovating and developing natural preservatives that would comply with the changing consumer needs.
  • Developing blends with lower preservative concentrations and broad spectrum of microbial coverage to offer significant growth opportunities.
  • Producing phenols and alcohols, which are the most used preservatives because of their rising demand across all application areas.
  • Offering e-Commerce as a highly viable entry route for Western companies seeking to enter emerging markets like Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.
  • Including branded, multi-functional ingredients that are overtaking commoditized materials.

Growth Opportunities for the Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market, Forecast to 2023, is a part of Frost & Sullivan's Chemicals, Materials & Foods Growth Partnership Service program, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Growth Opportunities for the Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market, Forecast to 2023
K3AF-39

Contact:
Mariana Fernandez
Corporate Communications
T: +1 210 348 10 12
T: +54 11 4778 3540
E:Mariana.Fernandez@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Pirates to sign veteran OF Dyson

The Pittsburgh Pirates and veteran outfielder Jarrod Dyson have agreed to a one-year deal, pending a physical, according to multiple reports Wednesday. The 35-year-old free agent spent the past two seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He ...

Vijay Mallya appeal: UK High Court told of overwhelming evidence of dishonesty

Liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya appeared before the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Wednesday for day two of his High Court appeal against being extradited to India, during which the prosecution highlighted overwhelming evidence of dishones...

UPDATE 4-Trump hails Barr for 'taking charge' of Stone case as Democrats warn of purge

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised Attorney General William Barr for taking charge after the Justice Department asked for a lighter prison term for his long-time adviser Roger Stone, raising further concerns among Democrats th...

INTERVIEW-Germany's Kramp-Karrenbauer steps up CDU succession planning

Germanys Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer will meet contenders to replace her as Christian Democrat CDU leader next week, she told Reuters on Wednesday, forging ahead with the succession process after senior party figures pressed for a swift deci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020