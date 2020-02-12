Left Menu
Pixxel, SatSure sign pact to utilise satellite imagery for agriculture in India

Space start-ups Pixxel and SatSure on Wednesday said they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work on technology to improve crop and water management for agriculture in India. Under the pact, SatSure will use Pixxel satellite imagery for building data products by combining it with agricultural data sets to help in improving the existing crop and water management analytics, according to a joint statement.

"This collaboration will not only provide SatSure access to Pixxel’s high quality satellite imagery data but also enable them to monitor agricultural farms, proper disbursement of farmer loans, assess flood and other natural calamity in real-time with location specific insights," it said. * * * *

* Real Time Data Services appoints Vinay Chhabra as CEO

IT company Real Time Data Services on Wednesday announced appointment of Vinay Chhabra as the Chief Executive Officer of the company. Chhabra, a former Chief Commissioner of Central Excise and Customs and Principle Director-General of GST in the Indian Revenue Service, will identify and address challenges, scout opportunities, and strive to build alliances and partnerships in this role.

"He will be responsible for working with senior stakeholders of RTDS, business heads, and other executives. He will also be working closely with RTDS' executive board to determine the company's values and mission and, alongside the board, set the company's long and short-term goals," RTDS said in a statement.

