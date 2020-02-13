Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tunnel works worth over Rs 1 lakh cr to be undertaken in next five years: Gadkari

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 12:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 12:02 IST
Tunnel works worth over Rs 1 lakh cr to be undertaken in next five years: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said that works worth over Rs 1 lakh crore will be undertaken for tunnels at strategic locations in the next five years to ensure all-weather connectivity. Also, the minister said, competent players, whether small or big, need to be given opportunity and there is a need to relax parameters including technical and financial qualifications for bidders.

"There is a need for tunnels in the country, especially at the strategic locations, to provide all-weather connectivity. In the next five years, we will undertake work worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore for tunnels," the road transport and highways minister said. Gadkari said this after holding a round-table discussion with senior officials, stakeholders and industry players during a workshop on 'Underground Construction and Tunnelling' by Assocham and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

He said the need of the hour is to reduce cost and improve quality and added that departments cannot function in silos and need to work in a comprehensive manner. "There is a need to relax technical and financial qualification for projects, including tunnels, to provide opportunity to small players also, as it has been seen that big players after getting the contract assign the same to small players who in absence of stringent parameters are unable to bid for the project," he said.

At the same time, he added that a policy will be put in place soon for project consultancy management as faulty detailed project reports (DPRs) had caused much damage to the highways sector. He said national highways accounted for 40 per cent of the total 5 lakh accidents in India per annum in which 1.5 lakh people die and defective DPRs are one of the major reasons for faulty road designs.

About strategic Zojila tunnel, he said its price will not increase.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-All Blacks fan Lindberg tickled by tee-time with Barrett

Major-winning Swedish golfer Pernilla Lindberg is looking forward to the incredible challenge of competing as the lone woman at the New Zealand Open where she will tee off with two-time World Rugby Player of the Year Beauden Barrett. The 33...

Meeting underway between Nadda, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

A meeting between BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari is underway here on Thursday, following partys drubbing in the Delhi Assembly elections. On Wednesday, Manoj Tiwari had met newly-elected MLAs at ...

UPDATE 1-Australia extends virus ban on arrivals from mainland China

Australia will maintain an entry ban on foreign nationals from mainland China for another week to reduce the risk of exposure to the coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.Australia has 15 cases of the virus but has not...

NHL roundup: Pastrnak's hat trick boosts Bruins

David Pastrnak completed his fourth hat trick of the season and surpassed 40 goals as the Boston Bruins beat the visiting Montreal Canadiens 4-1 Wednesday night. Pastrnak regained the league lead with his 41st goal when he scored his third ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020