Relx enjoys solid start to 2020, exhibitions seen trading in line

European information group Relx said the key business trends in the early part of 2020 were in line with last year as it reported organic revenue growth of 4%, in line with its recent average.

The company also said it expected growth in its exhibitions business to continue in line with recent years, despite constraints on some venues and the impact of the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.