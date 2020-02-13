Oppo elevates Elvis Zhou as Oppo India president

Smartphone maker Oppo on Thursday announced the appointment of Elvis Zhou as the president of its India operations. Before this, Zhou was serving as a general manager at Oppo in Mumbai.

Zhou is considered instrumental in the expansion of Oppo in the Indian market in 2013 and has been associated with Oppo India for over six years now. He will now report to Charles Wong, vice president, global sales at Oppo.

"Elvis has been an integral part of the Oppo India. His experience in the smartphone industry makes him the ideal person to lead our ambitious India growth strategy as we expand our operations. We extend a warm welcome and congratulate him on his new role," Wong said. On his appointment, Zhou said, "I am extremely excited to take on this new role at Oppo India. Indian mobile market is growing exponentially and I look forward to further strengthen the brand presence in the country by providing great user experience with our products."

According to market research firm IDC, Oppo ranked 4th in terms of smartphone sales volume with market share of 10.7 per cent in India in 2019. Zhou has spent over 11 years with Oppo in various roles starting as the regional manager of Oppo East Guangdong wherein he was responsible for sales in the region.

His appointment comes at a time when mobile phone companies in India are facing a shortage of components supply from China due to novel coronavirus break. Oppo has a manufacturing facility in Greater Noida where it has announced plans to invest and has set a target to start making 100 million smartphones by the end of this year.

