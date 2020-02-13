Mystifly Announces Launch of New Generation Airline Retailing & Shopping API Platform

SINGAPORE, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mystifly, the leading Global Airfare Shopping and Retailing Marketplace, announces the launch of their new-generation airline retailing and shopping API platform 'Airline Shopping and Retailing Hub (ASR1.0)'. With the introduction of Branded Fares feature & supporting ancillary product sales, this API platform is a one-stop-shop for all airline shopping needs for travel intermediaries. ASR1.0 combines Low Cost Carriers and Full Service airline retailing into a single API platform.

Over the years, airline's offerings were restricted around a seat selling approach that led to price-driven competition and commoditising the airline's offerings and making each airline offering indistinguishable from the competition product. Limitation of a seat-centric approach on account of the intermediary distribution platforms also meant online travel resellers lacking the ability to offer diverse fare choices with ancillary services to their travellers. Mystifly bridges this gap with Branded Fares in their Airline Content Distribution and Merchandizing platform 'Airline Shopping and Retailing Hub (ASR)1.0'. With ASR1.0, Mystifly also enables NDC & OneOrder capability airlines to offer their content effectively to travel resellers.

The platform's offering benefits travellers with more itinerary options, more upgraded fares, and more flight services with convenience to compare the options at once place. Travel intermediaries can now help travellers personalise their travel by adding other ancillary services to their cart which increases profits and drives airline brand loyalty. Over 20 large global airlines have joined this retailing revolution and with more airlines in the pipeline.

"Over a decade, Mystifly has grown to be a thought leader in the airline retailing industry. With this enhancement, we want to address industry's current distribution limitations and ensure a transparent shopping experience. We believe that the efforts taken to enhance our Airfare offerings will benefit our travel partners to create better experiences for their travellers and drive brand loyalty for forward looking airlines," said Rajeev Kumar, CEO of Mystifly.

About Mystifly:

Founded in 2009, Mystifly is a B2B Global Airfare Marketplace offering airfares & airline retailing capability from 750+ IATA and non-IATA airlines, including 180+ LCCs. Mystifly's Value Hub Marketplace, core to its future strategy, augments air retailing initiatives including NDC, One Order and NewGen ISS bringing distribution, fulfilment, and payment into a single platform. Mystifly's suite of products empowers over 2,500 global online travel intermediaries.

http://mystifly.com/

LinkedIn: /company/mystifly Twitter: /MystiflyWorld

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1030072/Mystifly_Logo.jpg

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.