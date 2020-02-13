Passenger on board Bangkok-Delhi suspected of coronavirus: SpiceJet

A passenger onboard a Bangkok-Delhi flight was quarantined on Thursday after he was suspected of having contracted the novel coronavirus, SpiceJet said. The passenger was quarantined by the Airport Health Organisation after the plane landed at Delhi airport, it said.

"On February 13, 2020, a passenger traveling on SpiceJet flight SG-88 operating between Bangkok and Delhi was suspected of Coronavirus infection," the SpiceJet spokesperson said. "He was seated on seat no. 31F and was the only passenger in that row. The said a passenger was quarantined by Airport Health Organisation (APHO) after landing in Delhi," he added.

