Passenger on board Bangkok-Delhi suspected of coronavirus: SpiceJet
A passenger onboard a Bangkok-Delhi flight was quarantined on Thursday after he was suspected of having contracted the novel coronavirus, SpiceJet said. The passenger was quarantined by the Airport Health Organisation after the plane landed at Delhi airport, it said.
"On February 13, 2020, a passenger traveling on SpiceJet flight SG-88 operating between Bangkok and Delhi was suspected of Coronavirus infection," the SpiceJet spokesperson said. "He was seated on seat no. 31F and was the only passenger in that row. The said a passenger was quarantined by Airport Health Organisation (APHO) after landing in Delhi," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- SpiceJet
- Bangkok
- Airport Health Organisation
- Delhi airport
ALSO READ
Amit Shah, Nadda to hold 3 rallies each in Delhi today
Delhi Air quality improves to 'moderate', scattered rains likely today
Sharjeel Imam brought to Patna airport enroute to Delhi, media personnel manhandled by police
Protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against NPR, CAA and NRC
Delhi-Agra-Lucknow-Varanasi and Delhi-Jaipur-Udaipur-Ahmedabad among routes identified for high, semi-high speed corridors: CRB.